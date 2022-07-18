Funeral for slain Detroit Police officer Monday at Greater Grace Temple

Fallen Detroit Police officer Loren Courts will be laid to rest Monday following a funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple.

The reception is expected to be several hundred strong as both members from the city and police departments around the country will pay their respects for the killed police officer. He was died from gunshot wounds he sustained responding to reports of shots being fired.

Courts leaves behind a wife, a 15-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter, all of who thought the world of their dad. It's a sentiment that stretches throughout the department as well.

"He served the city of Detroit with love, conviction, compassion, integrity, and honor," said Deputy Jennifer Tyler of the 2nd Precinct. "Officer Loren Courts, job well done."

The funeral will be one of the final days of ceremonies honoring the officer. Public viewings were held over the weekend while a prayer vigil was held Friday. Colleagues, friends, and family - including his wife Kristine - gathered at the corner of Grand River and Leisure Friday night to celebrate the five-year veteran of the department.

"It is truly a calling to become a Detroit police officer especially in these difficult times and Officer Courts had that calling," said Cmdr. Michael Chambers, 2nd Precinct. "He loved this city, the department, this precinct."

DPD Chief James White was also in attendance, speaking fondly of the 2nd precinct deputy.

"I wish I had the words to make you feel better," White said. "My heart is broken for you. This is a beautiful family. He was a beautiful, honorable man and the men and women of this department love him."

White gave an official count of Courts' shooting death on July 7, the day after both he and his partner Officer Amanda Hudgens found themselves under fire from a man wielding a Draco AK-47-style pistol. Hudgens has since spoken with FOX 2 about her experiences that day.

"I remember seeing the muzzle flash and hearing the shots," she said. "I yelled some cuss words and then I yelled 'Loren!'

They were partners on the Special Operations Team the last three years, they spent long shifts, in Scout Car 236 – listening to old-school hip-hop and keeping the streets safe, celebrating the wins with a special handshake.

In Courts' final breaths, Hudgens is described as focusing her efforts trying to keep her partner alive, rather than face the suspect who White said was advancing on her before other officers shot him. The shooter, a 19-year-old man had been accused of being involved in a shooting in Eastpointe in June.

Courts' funeral service is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. at the Greater Grace Temple on 23500 W. Seven Mile Road. He'll be buried in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.