Two people put in the Hall of Shame by Rob Wolchek in 2017 are now off to federal prison, Michigan has shortened coyote hunting season, and a non-stop Detroit-DTW shuttle service begins on March 25: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Hall of Shame fake mogul sentenced to federal prison in Virginia Rob Wolchek put Roscoe Copeland and Dawnn Lynn Long in the Hall of Shame back in 2017 for taking upfront fees for home loans, then never delivering the loan. Now U.S. Attorneys in Virginia are sending them off to federal prison. They were convicted for conspiring to obtain more than $650,000 in advance fees from people seeking loans. The pair had victims all over the country, from Detroit to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Virginia.

Roscoe Copeland

2. Coyote hunting season in Michigan shortened after recommendation from DNR Following a lengthy discussion at their monthly meeting, the Natural Resources Commission approved shortening the season when coyotes can be hunted in Michigan. The policy change amends the year-round hunting schedule to restrict people from harvesting coyotes from April 15 to July 15. The late spring and early summer restriction is when their young are most dependent on their mothers.

3. Michigan Lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life in Lucky For Life drawing Did you buy a Lucky For Life Michigan Lottery ticket online recently? Check your numbers. Someone who bought a ticket for Tuesday's drawing through the Michigan Lotto website matched all five white balls - 03-13-24-36-44.

4. Nonstop Detroit-DTW shuttle service begins March 25 A non-stop shuttle service that connects downtown Detroit to the Detroit-Wayne Metro Airport will start offering round-trips on March 25. The Detroit Air Xpress will take passengers from the middle of the city to both the McNamara Terminal and the Evans Terminal. A pilot program overseen by the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan, the 16 daily trips to and from DTW will be the most robust transportation option to the airport currently offered.

5. James Crumbley Trial: Father of Oxford High School shooter found guilty The jury in the trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, has found him guilty on all four charges. A 12-member jury informed the Oakland County Circuit Court that they had reached a decision regarding Crumbley's guilt after a day of deliberations. Their decision will be the second of its kind after a separate jury trial last month found Jennifer Crumbley guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

6. James Crumbley’s son wrote in journal he was ‘begging my dad’ for a 9mm gun James Crumbley ’s jury heard evidence on the fourth day about journal entries his son had written that involved desires to acquire a gun and carry out a shooting at the school. Det. Lt. Tim Willis with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was the investigative lead on the school shooting case, or more commonly referred to as the officer in charge.

7. James and Jennifer Crumbley: What's next for parents of Oxford High School shooter after convictions Separate juries in Oakland County found both James and Jennifer Crumbley guilty of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Oxford High School shooting. James's conviction came Thursday evening, while Jennifer learned her verdict last month. Both parents were convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter - one for each student their son killed at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. Their son is currently in prison after being handed down a life without parole sentence last year.

8. 1 person critical, 2 others injured after Ann Arbor crash A man is in critical condition, and two others were injured after a crash in Ann Arbor. The crash happened at around 4:00 am in the area of Plymouth Rd. and Broadway. Officers arriving on the scene found the electric Porsche AG Taycan well off the road in a business parking lot and occupied by three subjects.

9. Missing Na’Ziyah Harris: Detroit police searching 'very important area' Detroit police continue to follow leads as they search for Na’Ziyah Harris. On Tuesday, search teams were in the area of Shiawassee and 7 Mile looking for the girl.

"This is a very important area for us to investigate," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Harris, 13, was last seen getting off a bus at Cornwall and 3 Mile on Jan. 9, but never went home. She was reported missing the next day.

10. Speeding motorcyclist killed in I-96 collision that led to another crash A motorcyclist died in a crash that led to another crash Tuesday night on I-96 in Detroit, police said. According to Michigan State Police, the 23-year-old motorcyclist from Farmington Hills was speeding in the right lane of eastbound I-96 near Scotten when he rear-ended a Ford Fusion around 8:55 p.m. The crash caused the Fusion to lose control, hit the embankment, and flip.