I-96 body investigation • Hot weather safety • Teen drowns at Camp Dearborn

Investigators say an arsenal of weapons was recovered from the home of the Rochester Hills splash pad shooter.

When they searched the home where Michael Nash lived with his mother after Saturday's shooting, they found several rifles, shotguns, and handguns. The shooter also brought two handguns with him to the Brooklands Splash Pad, and left one of those guns behind after shooting nine people.

Now, investigators are working to determine a motive.

"So far, we've not been able to uncover any written pen-to-paper manifesto types of things from the scene," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The sheriff did say the shooter had mental health concerns.

"Clearly, it appears to me as a layperson, he's had some mental health things going on. And at this point, we still have no information that this was brought to anyone's attention," said Bouchard.

Body found along I-96 in Detroit

Investigators are working to determine how a body ended up along I-96 on Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to the eastbound side of the local lanes of I-96 around 6:20 a.m. on reports of a body on the shoulder. When they arrived, they found the body on the right shoulder, but it isn't clear how it got there or how the person died.

As of 8 a.m., local traffic is being redirected to the express lanes at Southfield.

Congressional candidate slammed for MLK Jr. deepfake

A video posted to a Michigan congressional candidate's TikTok last week included an endorsement from Martin Luther King Jr., who obviously didn't say it because he is not alive.

The now-deleted video on Anthony Hudson's page included a photo of Hudson and a deepfake message from MLK.

"I have another dream. Yes, it is me, Martin Luther King. I came back from the dead to say something," the audio says. "As I was saying, I have another dream that Anthony Hudson will be Michigan's 8th District's next congressman. Yes, I have a dream again."

After backlash, Hudson claimed a friend of a volunteer posted a video without his knowledge.

Hudson later followed up with a post saying that he believed MLK would endorse him if he were alive. He also said he gave his campaign staffer a raise, conflicting information after saying the person was a volunteer and released from his campaign.

"Upon further review of the MLK video in question, I decided to not only not keep my campaign staffer, but also give him a raise as I believe MLK would be disgusted at the complete suffering of Flint Michigan residents under the current administration’s watch," Hudson wrote. "If MLK were alive today- I do believe he would endorse me and my vision for a better Michigan."

Drowning, near drowning both reported as weather heats up

A teen died Monday after drowning while swimming at Camp Dearborn.

Alhasan Dahbali, 17, of Hamtramck, went swimming just after 1 p.m. While in the water, people he was with said they were unable to locate him. This led to dive teams responding to search the water at the campground.

Dahbali's body was recovered just before 3 p.m. in about 6 feet of water.

"Everybody was just all hands on deck, trying to help. And it was sad because we didn't see anybody flailing in the water. It was not very many people at the beach," said Karol Wilson, who had just arrived at Camp Dearborn with her family when first responders were rushing to beach area.

First responders also responded to another water incident Monday in Warren. A 9-year-old boy was under the water in a pool at Kings Pointe Apartments for several minutes before he was pulled from the pool and saved.

He is in critical condition.

Hot weather safety

The heat this week will be dangerous, especially for those who work outside or don't have access to air and hydration.

Cooling centers are open around Metro Detroit. Find one here.

With the heat a few days out, the National Weather Service recommends preparing now.

Make sure you have food, water, and medication, so you can avoid spending too much time outside. Also, find out where cooling centers are near you in case you lose power or cannot keep your home cool. The NWS also suggests rescheduling outdoor events.

Also, know the signs of dehydration and heat injuries, and monitor yourself and loved ones once the heat arrives.

Daily Forecast

The heat wave continues.

What else we're watching

Celtics capture 18th NBA title after beating Mavericks in Game 5

The Boston Celtics again stand alone among NBA champions.

Jayson Tatum had 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds as the Celtics topped the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday night to win the franchise’s 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.

Boston earned its latest title on the 16th anniversary of hoisting its last Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2008. It marks the 13th championship won this century by one of the city’s Big 4 professional sports franchises.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and was voted the NBA Finals MVP. Jrue Holiday finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Center Kristaps Porzingis also provided an emotional lift, returning from a two-game absence because of a dislocated tendon in his left ankle to chip in five points in 17 minutes.

It helped the Celtics cap a postseason that saw them go 16-3 and finish with an 80-21 overall record. That .792 winning percentage ranks second in team history behind only the Celtics’ 1985-86 championship team that finished 82-18 (.820).