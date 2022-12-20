Joe’s Italian Grill in Roseville plans early January opening; restaurant currently hiring

article

A new Italian restaurant in Roseville is planning to open Jan. 3, 2023.

Joe's Italian Grill announced the opening on its Facebook page. It will fill the former Noni's Grill space at 28560 Gratiot Ave.

The restaurant hasn't released its menu yet, but it did say that alcohol won't be served at the grand opening, as it is waiting for its liquor license to be approved.

Joe's is currently hiring waitresses, line cooks, and a dishwasher. You can apply by visiting the restaurant between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

