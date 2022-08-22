Jonathan Welch, suspect in triple murder, in court Monday for hearing on torture case

article

Jonathan Welch is facing the possibility of life in prison for a triple murder of his ex-girlfriend, step-dad, and mom in Harper Woods, is due back in court on Monday for charges in a related case where he allegedly doused his ex with gasoline and lit her fire.

Welch will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on the original charges - that he tortured and assaulted Zlayiah Frazer in a violent and graphic attack on June 12, 2022.

FOX 2 plans to stream the preliminary hearing live on this page when it starts around 1:30 p.m.

On June 12, Welch was accused of a violent and graphic attack on his ex-girlfriend. According to the prosecutor's office, he strangled Frazier, poured gasoline on her, threatened to assault her with a drill, burned her arms and legs with a metal spatula, before attempting to sexually assault her using a pole.

When Welch went into the kitchen, Frazier ran out onto the front door to the home of a neighbor's house near their own residence, located in the 13000 block of Kilbourne Avenue. Welch tried to pull Frazier from the porch but soon left.

The neighbors took the woman into their home, gave her a blanket to cover herself and called 911. Welch returned at that time and kicked in the neighbor's door, but left before police arrived.

Jonathan Welch, 23, is accused of killing multiple people while out on a $10,000 bond.

He was arrested later the same day. But he wasn't in jail for long.

Prosecutors then say 36th District Court Magistrate Dawn White set Welch's bond at $100,000 / 10 percent cash surety.

Less than a month later, Welch was able to post that 10% - $10,000 - and was out of jail on Friday, July 8. By the following Sunday Frazier was dead.

"They let him out of jail, he killed my sister, he killed my sister," said her sister Breonna.

Prosecutors say Welch barricaded himself in his mom's Harper Woods home -- shot at police and set the house on fire. He is also accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Frazier, his step-dad Robert Bray Jr. and his mom Flossie Nicole Bray.

Welch is now charged with 19 counts including first-degree murder. This time he has no bond.