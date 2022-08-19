Expand / Collapse search

Judge to rule on enforcement of Michigan's 1931 abortion law

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County judge will deliver his ruling on a key abortion hearing Friday when court resumes in a case over an injunction blocking the state's ban on the procedure.

Judge Jacob Cunningham will announce his decision at 10:30 a.m. FOX 2 will stream the announcement live.

The ruling follows two days of arguments and testimony between in Pontiac after the governor sued county prosecutors who are seeking to enforce Michigan's 1931-era law that bans abortion without exception for rape or incest.

The hearing is the latest development in a legal back-and-forth between advocates and opponents of abortion during a tumultuous summer that started with the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Since then, it's become an election-defining issue.

Cunningham's ruling likely won't be the last development in the debate over abortion. A petition that would enshrine the procedure in the Michigan constitution is likely to make the November ballot.

Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham

It received a record-number of signatures before qualifying for the ballot, a sign of the energy behind the issue. 

