Latest on Trump's condition, attorney says 'burn your masks' after Supreme Court ruling, DDOT running again

Following Friday's news that President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later that same day. In the past 72 hours, the updates have seemingly provided more questions.

Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, said Trump was given a steroid dexamethasone after his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then. Conley said Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as early as Monday.

Conley said Trump had a “high fever” and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday and during “another episode” on Saturday.

Conley was evasive when asked whether Trump’s blood oxygen level had dropped below 90%: “We don’t have any recordings here on that.” The level currently stands at 98%, Trump’s medical team said.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW: TRUMP’S MEDICAL CONDITION

Trump's medical team continued to dodge many questions Sunday, such as the specific timing of the president’s dip in oxygen and the impact of the disease on his lungs.

Asked repeatedly about what lung scan tests found and whether there have been any signs of pneumonia or other damage, Conley responded: “We’re tracking all of that. There’s some expected findings but nothing of any major clinical concern.”

Conley also hasn't specified where Trump is in the “disease course” of COVID-19. Days seven to 10 typically are a time of higher concern, he said.

Trump started showing symptoms by Thursday, a full day before the White House announced what were initially called “mild symptoms.”

Conley said Trump showed some common signs of COVID-19 on Thursday — a mild cough, stuffy nose and fatigue. The president tested positive that evening, the doctor said.

There's no way to know for sure if the Rose Garden event was where Trump — who typically shuns a mask and has kept holding big public gatherings during the pandemic — was exposed. The president had a full week of official and campaign events before his hospitalization Friday.

The administration says a White House medical team is tracing contacts.

MICHIGAN ATTORNEY SAYS TO 'BURN YOUR MASKS' AND FORGET COVID ORDERS

Late Friday afternoon, the Michigan Supreme Court issued a ruling that many of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency orders regarding COVID-19 safety are not legal.

Attorney Katherine Henry fought the governor's orders in court and said the governor had no grounds to continue extending the state of emergency every 28 days.

"Specifically, they said she has no authority, on a 7-0 opinion, no authority to issue these executive orders, according to the emergency management act of 1976. That was the first part and that was the part that was unanimous. That she has zero authority to do this," Henry said. "The second question was whether the Emergency Powers of Governor act violated the state constitution, namely, separation of powers clause - article 3 section 2. What the court said in a 4-3 opinion, in that regard, was that yes, the emergency power of governor act of 1945 is entirely unconstitutional. The governor has no way to rely on that to act on our behalf."

The governor has said the order doesn't take effect for 21 days after the ruling. But Henry said that's not true and that businesses and churches that have followed executive orders to remain closed can reopen and resume operations.

"That means burn your masks right now if you didn't already. Open your gym, and movie theatre and open whatever business you have. Go on and frequent whatever business you would like to go to, if you have a church that's limited your services because of how you're reading the EOs, forget that. All of those executive orders, based on COVID-19 circumstances, from 2020, they're out, they're gone, they're done," Henry said.

Herny said the governor had some 'creative reading skills' when it comes to Michigan laws and that she also has no power to appeal as there is no other higher court overseeing Michigan. Read more of her comments from Let It Rip weekend here.

DDOT WORKERS RETURN TO WORK ON MONDAY

Friday morning, bus drivers for the Detroit Department of Transportation refused to show up for work over concerns about their safety while on the job.

Over the weekend, the union and the city came to an agreement about what needs to happen to make the workers safe.

The next time you board a DDOT bus, several things will be different, among them are a mask requirement for all passengers unless health prevents them from wearing one. All passengers will use the rear door, with the exception of the disabled. No passengers can approach the drivers while on the bus or at any time. And all threats of violence will be investigated and prosecution will be sought.

Officials say the goal is to make sure everyone, including passengers and workers feel safe while utilizing public transportation in the city.

MAN ARRESTED FOR THROWING SANDBAGS OFF I-96 OVERPASS, POLICE SAY

Michigan State Police said a man was arrested late Sunday night for throwing 40-pound sandbags off the Old Plank Road overpass on I-96.

According to MSP, the man crashed his truck and then walked up to the overpass, which is under construction, and began throwing the sandbags.

One sandbag smashed through the windshield of a woman's car, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.

Eventually, the man left the scene and was picked up by a passerby who drove him home to Brighton. The suspect then told the driver what happened. The driver called 911 and gave Michigan State Police the suspect's location.

Footprints in the sand matched shoes the man was wearing and he was arrested and charged with several crimes.

COLD START TO MONDAY, CLOSE TO 70S BY WEDNESDAY

We got a taste of mid-fall very early this year but fortunately, those cooler temps will move out this week. While we won't get out of the 50s on Monday, we'll be close to 70 on Wednesday and through the rest of the week.

17-YEAR-OLD MOM REMEMBERED DURING VIGIL, BALLOON RELEASE

A 17-year-old new mom was remembered Sunday night for her spirit and effect on those around her after she was killed last Wednesday. Kira Seymour, who police said was shot and killed by the father of her 6-week-old baby in Eastpointe last week, was mourned by her friends and family at Veterans Memorial Park in Roseville with broken hearts to honor Kira's life with a vigil after she was shot and killed last Wednesday.

Balloons were released into the sky but the unimaginable grief is still setting in for the family.

"It’s just overwhelming what has happened. I can’t wrap my head around it but I have the strength to even be able to talk because of all the support we’re getting," said her father, Peter Seymour, Jr.

According to police, Kira was shot and killed in a home on Rein Avenue near Norton in Eastpointe last week. Her family said she was visiting an on-and-off boyfriend who is the father of her infant daughter, Laylah.

"She was my heart my soul she didn’t deserve what happened to her and I don’t know what it’s going to be like to try and be a grandpa without her being there. I love her and I’ll miss her forever," Peter said.

Kira's dad said her mom will raise Laylah. A GoFundMe has been started in Kira's honor, which you can find here.