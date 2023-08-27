Kidnapped Livonia twin infants were found safe in Detroit after an AMBER Alert, Dearborn's historic ‘Kingsbury Castle’ is up for sale, and 7 tornadoes touched down in Michigan during heavy storms on Thursday: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Missing infants found in Detroit after abduction prompts AMBER Alert Two infants who were kidnapped from Livonia were found safe in Detroit. An AMBER Alert was issued Monday morning for 2-week-old Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges. Police said after the alert that the boys had been taken from Livonia by two unknown women around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

2. Suspects in Livonia Amber Alert case targeted twins after violent break-in at family's home, relative says New details into the disappearance of newborn twins only deepens the mystery around why they were taken from the Livonia hotel room they were staying in last week. Police said four people have been arrested in the case, which a Livonia captain believed were behind their abduction which lasted 12 hours. The motivation behind the two women taking the children is still only speculation.

3. Rare spotless baby giraffe born at Tennessee zoo needs a name A rare spotless baby giraffe was born at a zoo in Tennessee and she is so adorable. Standing at a mere 6 feet tall, the newest addition to the Bright’s Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, was born on July 31, 2023, according to David Bright, the zoo’s director.

4. Dearborn's historic 'Kingsbury Castle' goes up for sale "We are at the 'Kingsbury Castle' in Dearborn, one of the most historic and famous houses in Dearborn," said James Marusak.

James and his two sisters had the privilege of growing up in a beautiful old tutor built in the roaring '20s by a successful real estate developer named Edith Mae Cummings.

" A lot of memories here," Jim said. "My family has owned this property for 48 years."

5. Four tornadoes touched down in Michigan including 2 in Metro Detroit, NWS confirms The National Weather Service confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Michigan following a string of severe weather that cut through Michigan's lower peninsula Thursday night. After previously confirming a EF1 tornado traveled into Livingston County, NWS said two others touched down in Wayne County - one in Belleville and one in Canton. A fourth was confirmed in Kent County, just north of Grand Rapids.

6. Man claims he found rat's foot in bowl of Olive Garden minestrone It was supposed to be a fun night with friends at his favorite restaurant, Olive Garden, but it turned into a nightmare when Thomas Howie started eating his minestrone soup.

"I took a bite, felt something stab the inside of my cheek, it felt like a needle," said Howie."I lunged and choked myself almost, so when I hacked it up and realized, into a napkin, it was, uh.'"

7. Body of missing Walled Lake swimmer recovered by divers after going missing during storm The body of a 36-year-old swimmer who had been missing since early Thursday was recovered Friday by divers in Walled Lake. Adam Malecki, of Walled Lake, was found in about 30 feet of water approximately 500 feet from shore by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (SSRT).

8. Woman survives attempted murder-suicide in Washtenaw County A man shot and killed himself after shooting his fiancée at a home in Superior Township early Tuesday. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said the 40-year-old man shot the 39-year-old woman multiple times at a home in the 9800 block of High Meadow Drive before turning the gun on himself. It happened just after midnight. When police arrived, they found the woman still alive.

9. Teens run out on $400 restaurant bill but turn selves in after police post video on Instagram Four teens who dined and dashed at a Dearborn restaurant turned themselves in after police used social media to look for them. Last Sunday the teens went to Red Sea Restaurant on Michigan Avenue.

"They got lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp, there were four," said Red Sea owner Suhail Mohammed. "They had a good amount of food."

10. Jelly Roll plans Michigan jail visit after invite from sheriff Singer Jelly Roll is planning a visit to a Michigan jail to hopefully visit with inmates in Flint, he said in a video to the Genesee County sheriff. The performer recently stopped by the Chesterfield County Jail in Virginia to visit with inmates who are part of an addiction rehabilitation program. During that visit, he learned about the program, spoke with inmates, and even sang along with them.