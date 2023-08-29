Man accused of punching Necto employee, biting other workers after being denied entry to Ann Arbor club

A Detroit man allegedly punched an employee in the face and bit another employee's genitals at Necto Nightclub after he was denied entry into the Ann Arbor club Saturday.

Gino Hearn, 19, allegedly punched the employee who wouldn't let him into the club on Liberty Street around 11:55 p.m.

The suspect is also accused of biting other employees. A 20-year-old employee reported to police that Hearn grabbed and bit his testicles. That victim was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment.

An Ann Arbor police officer also suffered minor injuries to two of his fingers while handcuffing Hearn after the assault.

Hearn is charged with resisting/assaulting police officer causing injury, two counts of resisting/assaulting a police officer, one count of aggravated assault, and two counts of simple assault. He was given a $25,000 cash bond.