Man found shot to death along Canton road

article

Canton police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man and then left his body along a road.

Police say the body of a 45-year-old Canton man was found after midnight Monday in the 39700 block of Koppernick Road, near Holly Drive.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses to check their cameras for footage between 12:30-1:30 a.m. Monday. They are specially looking for a white SUV or any suspicious activity.

Drivers are also asked to report suspicious activity.

Tips can be reported to Canton police at 734-394-5400 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.