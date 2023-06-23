Man gets jail time after trying to pull over off-duty cop in Oakland County

article

A Macomb Township man who tried to pull over an off-duty police officer in April was sentenced to a year in jail this week.

Christian Katan Mansoor, 18, tried to pull over a woman Monday near M-59 and Crooks Road in Rochester Hills around 11 p.m. April 5. He was in a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Mansoor passed the woman, who is a police officer in Waterford Township, near Dequindre and Hamlin Road, so she followed him to confront him.

Authorities say the woman identified herself as a police officer and asked Mansoor for identification when confronting him. He claimed he was a Detroit police officer from the 12th Precinct. She asked him for identification, and he said he needed to retrieve it from his car but instead drove away.

The off-duty officer followed him to a mobile home park in Shelby Township but lost sight of his car. Deputies later found the car and Mansoor, who was allegedly switching license plates from the BMW to another BMW he owned.