Man rescues victims from fiery crash • Charges dismissed after gun pulled on mom, teen • I-94 closed for days

Mister Jackson was on his way home Saturday night when he saw a car in flames on 8 Mile in Southfield.

"All I could do was maybe go run, and get a fire extinguisher," he said. "So I went to the quickest gas station I could find and when I got to the gas station I asked the owner could I see the fire extinguisher. I got that, and I shot back across the street to where it was at, and I started putting it out."

Someone else helped pull a victim out of the vehicle while Jackson continued to put out the fire.

"Literally as soon as I put him out he tried to gasp for air. Somebody yelled 'Now he’s breathing! Now he’s breathing!’ And they started screaming like screams of joy.'"

Police said two drivers had crashed, with one of the vehicles bursting into flames. Two people who were in the vehicle that caught on fire were hospitalized in critical condition. One victim later died. The other driver was listed as stable.

Charges dismissed against white couple that drew gun on Black mother, teen in parking lot dispute

A judge dismissed charges against a couple who had pulled a gun out during an argument with a Black woman and her teen daughter during an argument.

Eric and Jillian Wuestenberg were charged after the latter was caught on camera pointing the weapon during the altercation with the woman and her then-15-year-old daughter in the parking lot of an Orion Township Chipotle.

The heated exchange appeared to stem from when the woman bumped into the mom's daughter as they were entering the restaurant. After the mom asked the woman to apologize, the disagreement brewed into a shouting match before a firearm was drawn.

"They were blocking the entrance to the car, I had a railing behind me," she said. "I was trapped, I couldn't go anywhere. I was being yelled at, berated, called a racist and ignorant and I was trapped," Jill said.

The couple was able to get in their vehicle, but the auto-braking stopped it because the woman was banging on their vehicle.

"At that point, I realized we're not going home tonight, we're not going to see another day, and the only thing I can do is protect myself and I draw my firearm," Jill said.

I-94 closed for days in Ann Arbor after truck hits bridge

Eastbound I-94 near Liberty will be closed for days after an overpass was hit Monday.

The truck had its boom up when it struck the bridge in Washtenaw County. Nobody was hurt, but the bridge sustained severe damage.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will have to evaluate the integrity of the bridge before the freeway and bridge can reopen.

Drivers coming from the other side of Ann Arbor will need to take M-14 to US-23 to connect with eastbound I-94.

Road rage suspect shoots at Detroit police after crash

Detroit police trying to stop a driver after a road rage shootout became the target of the suspect Monday afternoon.

The officers saw the shootout between drivers in a Ford Expedition and a GMC Yukon, and attempted to pull over the Expedition, but the driver crashed into an uninvolved vehicle at E. 7 Mile Rd. near Sherwood.

When officers approached the Expedition after the crash, the suspect started shooting at them. He missed, but police returned fire before rendering aid and taking the man to a hospital.

The driver of the Yukon fled.

Mom wants abandoned building torn down after rappers' murder

The mother of Armani Kelly, one of three rappers found murdered in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park, wants the building gone.

Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens were all reported missing in January after a canceled gig at a Detroit rap club. On Feb. 3, their bodies were found in the rat-infested building.

"There’s three bodies found killed in that building and I want it torn down," Lorrie Kemp said. "It’s already condemned, there’s squatters, and I don’t understand how a building that has squatters in it has electricity."

Kemp said she reached out to the building owner, who said he no longer owns it.

As the wait for answers continues, Kemp plans to go to Lansing for answers.

"I’m going to call the governor this week, sometime, and I'm going to go through all the channels," she said.

Tuesday's temperatures will be below average before some warmer temperatures arrive to end the week.

Senator Mitch McConnell discharged to inpatient facility

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital after falling at a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel last week.

While hospitalized, doctors also discovered a minor rib fracture.

The Kentucky Senator's office says the minority leader will continue his recovery at an inpatient facility for a "period of physical therapy" before returning home.