Man sought in shooting over elevator • Joe Biden comes to Michigan • Ford recalls bite owners

There have been reports of about 20 SUVs catching fire after leaking fuel - leading to Ford Motor Company's latest recall.

It affects Nancy Williams, who will need to resort to her classic 1991 Ford Mustang if she wants a working car. The Ford Bronco Sport she ordered is set to be delayed.

"My phone starts ringing, 'Oh jeez what?' He said, 'You won’t believe it, I can’t believe it. You cannot come pick up this vehicle. There’s a recall on them as well as the Escapes. And Ford is saying right now, the fix might not come until the end of First Quarter 23.'"

Ford Motor Company is urging owners of 2020 to 2023 Bronco Sports and Escapes with 3 cylinder 1.5L engines to stop by their dealership to check for a potential cracked fuel injector.

The recall affects nearly 520,000 vehicles in the United States. Unfortunately for Williams, the other car she recently acquired was a Ford Escape.

Ford says when the engine is running a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel or fuel vapor to build near hot surfaces - possibly causing a fire under the hood.

"It’s a weird world we live in right now," Williams said. "I get it. We got rid of the F-150 because of the gas prices, mainly. It was a lease, but it was done. Gas prices were just eating us up. I only have a six-mile roundtrip drive to work. I can pretty much drive anything. But we work hard for our money, we want to be able to drive a car, the car that we want."

Ford’s Executive Director, Global CX Products & Customer Relations said in a statement: "Taking care of our customers who are affected by this potential issue is our utmost priority. Once the repair is available, we will ask customers to schedule service with their preferred dealer. They can then take advantage of our complimentary pickup and delivery or a loaner to make sure the repair is completed at their earliest convenience."

In the meantime Nancy says she may just keep looking for her next ride.

"We are absolutely going to keep our options open at this point," Williams said. "Thankfully, it’s just the two of us, and we are flexible."

Ford says it is going to update its engine control software to monitor the engine for alerts if the vehicle should be serviced.

Joe Biden coming to Michigan

The midterm elections may be over, but President Joe Biden is staying on the road to push his economic agenda. He’s visiting Bay City, Michigan, on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion of a semiconductor manufacturing plant. The facility, run by the South Korean company SK Siltron, is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years.

A White House official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss details before Biden’s trip to Michigan, said the Democratic president’s remarks would extend beyond semiconductor manufacturing, which has been a priority of his administration. Biden also plans to emphasize falling gas prices and efforts to protect abortion access.

Biden will appear with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who just won reelection in a closely watched race. Whitmer’s double-digit margin of victory over Tudor Dixon, a Republican who had denied the 2020 election results, has burnished her standing within her party.

The president returned Sunday from Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he spent Thanksgiving with his family. Later this week, he will host French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit of his administration.

— Courtesy of the Associated Press

Miguel Cabrera retiring after 2023 season - Report

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera said in a recent interview that 2023 will likely be his last season. The 40-year-old future hall of famer told MLB.com that next season will probably be his last before retiring, possibly with an eye toward moving to coaching.

"It feels a little weird to say that. I thought I'm not going to say that ever, but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball," Cabrera said in the interview. Cabrera seemingly left the option open with the "never say never" caveat on next season being his last, but also spoke about remaining in the organization.

The Tigers acquired Cabrera in a blockbuster trade in December 2007 from the Florida Marlins. He is a 12-time All-Star, two-time American League MVP (2012, 2013), triple crown winner in 2012, four-time American League batting champion (2011–2013, 2015) and has a World Series championship from the Marlins in 2003.

Last season he finished with five home runs, 43 RBI and batted .254 in 112 games, limited by injury. For his 20-year career, Cabrera has 507 home runs with 1,847 RBI and an average of .308.

Detroit police seek shooter who killed man over not holding the elevator

Detroit police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a man listed as a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened in Greektown over the weekend.

According to Chief James White, the 29-year-old man was murdered after he didn't hold the elevator door open for someone in a building at 400 Monroe Street. It was one of a slew of violent incidents that unfolded over the weekend in Detroit.

"We need people to proactively have the ability to resolve conflict without using a weapon," White said. "Essentially, you're making the ultimate decision because the person wouldn't hold the elevator door."

The individual police want to talk to is Black and was wearing a black shirt and red zip-up with glasses.

Mexican Village in Southwest Detroit closed for fire

Southwest Detroit's Mexican Village restaurant is closed after a fire.

The restaurant said it will be closed until further notice after the small fire. The news was shared on the restaurant's website, and it isn't clear what caused the fire or how much damage there was.

Mexican Village is at 2600 Bagley St.

The restaurant also has a location in Utica at 47350 Van Dyke Ave. That eatery is still open if you need your taco fix while the Detroit location is closed.

Daily Forecast

There's a bit of a strange weather day on the horizon with temperatures expected to warm up into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. It'll bring moisture and wind, which means rain and gusts that could grow more extreme by tomorrow afternoon.

What else we're watching

A vacant apartment on Chicago Street near Nardin Park is scheduled for demolition Tuesday as the city takes aim at more commercial building removal from Detroit. An SUV fell onto I-75 Tuesday morning after crashing through the Brush Street barrier . The impact spread debris across the highway, damaging a passing vehicle - though there were no major injuries in either vehicle. Ethan Crumbley is back in court Tuesday for a review hearing about his status in adult jail. The teen has already pled guilty to several counts of murder and terrorism for his role in the Oxford High School mass shooting. He'll be in court at 9 a.m. Anyone who receives SNAP benefits can get groceries delivered to their home for free when ordering from Meijer. The service will be available through Dec. 31. A new Chick-Fil-A is opening in Metro Detroit this December when the popular chicken sandwich restaurant arrives in Monroe.

Hawaii's Mauna Loa: What hazards are posed by world's largest active volcano?

Lava is shooting 100 feet to 200 feet (30 to 60 meters) into the air as Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years.

For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods as it flows downhill though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas.

Here's how you can watch Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption live

Mauna Loa is spewing sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases. They form volcanic smog, or vog, when they mix with vapor, oxygen and dust in sunlight. As a result, state health officials are urging people to cut back on outdoor exercise and other activities that cause heavy breathing.

