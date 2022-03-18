Man who led high-speed chase Thursday was wanted for shooting into Warren home

article

On Thursday, a man led Michigan State Police, Detroit Police, and Warren Police on a high-speed chase on I-94 and 696 before finally being boxed in by MSP cars in Warren. On Friday, authorities said he was wanted for several charges related to a shooting last month.

Keshawn Peeples, 22, was identified by Warren Police as the suspect who was arrested on 696 at Van Dyke.

Police said the Detroit man has warrants out of Warren for shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony firearms, and concealed carry charges.

Warren Police said Peeples was wanted after several rounds were fired into a home on Couwlier Street in Warren on February 25.

According to FOX 2 sources, he's also under investigation in Detroit for similar crimes.

Peeples was arrested after initially being chased by Detroit Police. The chase went onto I-94 and eventually I-696 and, along the way, MSP and Warren Police joined the chase before he was ultimately boxed in and arrested.

MSP said a gun was recovered in the car.

Peeples is facing 10 years in prison for the shooting, 4 years for a felonious assault, 2 years for a felony firearm charge, and is facing fleeing and eluding and other felony firearm charges.