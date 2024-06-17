Metro Detroit mass shootings: 1 dead, 19 hurt at 3 locations across Southeast Michigan

article

Gun violence erupted throughout Metro Detroit this weekend with three different mass shootings from northern Oakland County and into Detroit – ending with one suspect dead and two others still on the run.

A total of 20 people were shot in three mass shootings in Lathrup Village, Rochester Hills, and Detroit – with one person killed in the Detroit shooting. The Rochester Hills shooting may be getting the most attention as it happened at a splash pad. But all three shootings are shaking the three communities.

Lathrup Village gunfire

The first shooting woke up neighbors in Lathrup Village near Southfield Road and 10 Mile.

It was around 12:30 a.m. when police said gunshots were fired during a party at the home. Police said on Saturday morning that up to 20 people were inside the home during the party.

A total of six people were shot – with two suffering critical injuries. On Saturday, police said they expect that all six will survive their gunshots.

Mayor Kelly Garrett said in a statement on Sunday that police are still investigating the shooting and they will be transparent about the entire process.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the devastating impact that uncontrolled gun violence can have on our community. It is a heartbreaking and unacceptable means of addressing conflict. We must come together to find better ways to resolve our differences and ensure the safety of our residents," Garrett said. "I want to assure everyone that this matter is under active investigation. Our dedicated law enforcement officers are working tirelessly to uncover the facts and bring those responsible to justice. We are committed to transparency and will keep the public informed as the investigation progresses."

There are no suspects in custody for the shooting and police have not released any further details.

Rochester Hills splash pad random shooting

In the largest mass shooting of the day – a tragedy of a line to write if there ever was one – 9 people were shot in a random attack in Rochester Hills.

Police said a 42-year-old man pulled up next to the Brooklands Splash Pad and started shooting around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A total of 28 shots were estimated to have been fired – with 9 different people being hit. The victims range from a 4-year-old to a 78-year-old.

Two of the victims, a mother and her 8-year-old son, are both in critical condition. The mother's 4-year-old son was also shot and is listed as stable. The other victims are also listed as stable as well.

8-year-old boy - critical

39-year-old woman - critical

4-year-old boy - stable

39-year-old woman - stable

30-year-old man - stable

37-year-old man stable

40-year-old man - stable

78-year-old man - stable

No info on 9th victim

"My focus is on that family, and specifically an 8-year-old boy that I've never met that I hope to hug someday and get on a playground in Rochester Hills with him sometime soon," said Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett.

After emptying three magazines, the shooter went back to his home in Shelby Township where he lives with his mother. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police had surrounded his home and tried to negotiate with him to surrender.

"It was very scary because we know who lives next door to us," said neighbor Kyleen Duchene-McDougall, who was home when authorities showed up looking for the shooter, her next door neighbor. "Quiet, kept to himself. I just waved to him the other day."

Investigators have said the shooting was random but they don't know why he targeted the splash pad. The shooter had no criminal history but may have suffered from mental health issues.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the splash pad may not have been his only target and the tragedy could have been worse.

Detroit mass shooting kills 1, 4 survive

In the third mass shooting of the day, Detroit Police responded to a home where a total of five people were shot – one of whom died from their injuries.

Police said around 11:30 on Saturday night, a call of shots fired came in for a home on Albion Street near Hoover.

Police say five people were shot at the location; one man in his 20s and four girls ranging from 14 to 20 years old.

The fifth victim – an adult woman – died from her injuries.

The circumstances are unknown and are being investigated by the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Division.

Police do not have a suspect in custody for this shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact DPD's Homicide Division at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.