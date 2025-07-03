Michigan beach closures headed into 4th of July weekend

The Brief Some Southeast Michigan beaches are closed heading into 4th of July. Other beaches have advisories, meaning that there are high bacteria levels, but officials have not closed the beach.



Planning to hit the lake to celebrate Fourth of July? Beach contamination may put a damper on your plans.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, three beaches in Southeast Michigan are closed, while one has a contamination advisory.

Contamination advisory vs beach closure

A contamination advisory means that contaminants exceed healthy levels, but people can still decide to enter the water if they want.

Under a beach closure, the water is contaminated and the beach has been closed by officials.

Southeast Michigan beach closures and advisories

Fish Lake's Camp Ohiyesa - North - Closed due to high bacteria levels from unknown source

Orchard Lake's Country Club at 5000 W. Shore Dr. - Closed due to high bacteria levels from storm water runoff

Eagle Lake's Eagle Lake Road beach - Closed due to high bacteria levels from unknown source

Lake St. Clair's Veterans Memorial Park Beach in St. Clair Shores - Contamination advisory due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source

Other beach advisories

Northern Michigan currently has two beach advisories:

West Grand Traverse Bay's Sunset Park - Advisory due to high bacteria levels from unknown source

Lake Charlevoix's Elm Point Beach - Advisory due to high bacteria levels from unknown source

Beach closures are posted in real time here.

More stories to read before the holiday