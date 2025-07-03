Michigan beach closures headed into 4th of July weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Planning to hit the lake to celebrate Fourth of July? Beach contamination may put a damper on your plans.
As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 3, three beaches in Southeast Michigan are closed, while one has a contamination advisory.
Contamination advisory vs beach closure
A contamination advisory means that contaminants exceed healthy levels, but people can still decide to enter the water if they want.
Under a beach closure, the water is contaminated and the beach has been closed by officials.
Southeast Michigan beach closures and advisories
Fish Lake's Camp Ohiyesa - North - Closed due to high bacteria levels from unknown source
Orchard Lake's Country Club at 5000 W. Shore Dr. - Closed due to high bacteria levels from storm water runoff
Eagle Lake's Eagle Lake Road beach - Closed due to high bacteria levels from unknown source
Lake St. Clair's Veterans Memorial Park Beach in St. Clair Shores - Contamination advisory due to high bacteria levels from an unknown source
Other beach advisories
Northern Michigan currently has two beach advisories:
West Grand Traverse Bay's Sunset Park - Advisory due to high bacteria levels from unknown source
Lake Charlevoix's Elm Point Beach - Advisory due to high bacteria levels from unknown source
Beach closures are posted in real time here.
