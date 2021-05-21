Michigan COVID-19 update: Current restrictions, mask rules, and more

Michigan's COVID-19 cases are moving in the right direction after spiking last month.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said COVID cases and test positivity have been down for five weeks and hospitalizations have been down for three weeks.

This has allowed officials to begin planning when restrictions will be eased.

Right now, people who are not vaccinated against COVID must wear a mask while indoors. They no longer need to wear masks outside.

People who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks inside. Some places, such as health care facilities and hospitals, still require masks.

Yes, Michigan business owners have the right to require patrons, as well as employees to wear a mask. Some businesses have allowed vaccinated people to go without masks, while others are requiring masks for all people.

Businesses are also allowed to ask people if they have been vaccinated. Some have argued that this is a violation of HIPAA, but it is not.

The mask mandate for all people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, expires July 1. However, businesses could still choose to have patrons or employees wear them.

Yes. Bars and restaurants have an 11 p.m. curfew. This curfew will be lifted June 1.

The remaining restrictions, including gathering size limits and mask mandates, will be lifted July 1.