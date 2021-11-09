Michigan dispensary seeks Veterans for new weed delivery, pays up to $50K

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is launching a home delivery service and is now hiring 12 delivery drivers but is only seeking veterans of the military.

Oakland County's first fully licensed medical and recreational marijuana dispensary is launching the new home delivery service on Tuesday, just two days before Veterans Day, and is seeking "12 good men and women" for the jobs that can pay up to $50,000 per year.

Not only that, The Greenhouse will provide cars and gas to the delivery drivers.

No knowledge of the cannabis industry is necessary to apply but a valid Michigan driver's license and good driving record are both required.

And the Greenhouse has already started hiring. Todd Hopper is a disabled veteran who served nine years in the U.S. Army had a tough time finding work. Until the Greenhouse's job opened up.

Owner Jerry Millen said they launched the service on Tuesday, just two days before Veterans Day.

"So I'm looking to hire up to 12 veterans. We started delivery today at the Greenhouse of Walled Lake because there's such a demand for deliveries. It's called greenhouse to go," he said

But that's not all. Jerry wants to help veterans by giving them $10,000 from the sales of the Veterans Day infused-chocolate canna-bar

"This is delicious chocolate by our friends at UBaked but more importantly, Charlie, it's for the veterans," Millen said.

The cannabis-infused chocolate bars will be sold in the month of November to raise the $10,000 to be given to vets and associations.

"I want to give them jobs. Each veteran can make up to $50,000 in tips and hourly rates," Millen said. "We want to help out the veterans man, they kick butt for us every year - year after year for our freedoms - and I don't think we treat them that well- and this time we do."

The Greenhouse is no stranger to promotions. In January, they launched the Pot for Shots campaign to encourage people vaccinated against COVID-19 to show their vaccination cards and get a free pre-rolled joint.

In the first two months, the dispensary passed out 10,000 joints. They then extended the campaign in March when the vaccine was available to all residents 16 and up.

Delivery from the Greenhouse is available between 11 am and 7pm with a minimum $99 order and a $5 delivery fee.

Resumes and or e-mails should be sent to info@greenhousemi.com as soon as possible.