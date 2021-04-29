LIVE AT 9:30: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides COVID-19 update

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on COVID-19 in Michigan today during a Thursday morning press conference.

The governor will be joined alongside Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. She'll be speaking at 9:30 a.m. FOX 2 will stream the press conference live onsite as well as on Facebook and YouTube.

Whitmer hinted at looser restrictions in the near future at a worker safety event earlier this week. If more epidemic rules are relaxed, it would coincide with the now 50% of adults with one vaccine dose and falling case count.

"We are continuing to monitor what the CDC is recommending and our data here in Michigan," Whitmer said while in Clinton Township, "and I am anticipating forthcoming policy changes potentially that will feel a little bit more normal for all of us."

The state reported another 4,371 cases on Wednesday, part of a gradual decline after an unexpected surge pushed hospitals near capacity around the state. The number of people hospitalized in Michigan with coronavirus symptoms is 3,392 - which is still much higher than health officials are comfortable with.

But it's also an improvement from more than 4,100 occupied inpatient beds tallied earlier in the month.

Even with the record number of people in hospitals, the number of subsequent deaths linked to the pandemic did not climb as high as the state's previous two surges, an indication of the better outcomes that many experienced. Part of that is due to the makeup of patients in hospitals in March and April, which tended to be younger and healthier.

These numbers are still part of a pandemic spread that is among the highest in the nation. Test positivity rate is at 11.68%, according to data from the state health department website - more than double the benchmark of what local health departments say is a safe amount of spread.

Director Hertel said Wednesday that she was "cautiously optimistic" as case rates have halved from the recent peak.

That follows the 48.8% of the state that has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

While the state hasn't implemented new business restrictions in weeks, it did begin enforcing a new mask mandate for young kids last Monday. It also just won in court against a group that pushed to halt coronavirus rules in high school sports.