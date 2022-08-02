Michigan Primary Election results: top races to watch

The 2022 Primary is held on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Michigan and the state is taking center stage as Republicans vie to take back to the Governor's office later this fall and many of the state's recently redrawn seats.

Michigan GOP Governor's race

One of the biggest races of the day in Michigan and across the country is who will take on Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

We'll likely find out late Tuesday or early Monday morning. Here's where you can track the results live as they come in:

Michigan's 11th District

In a rare case of incumbent vs. incumbent, Andy Levin and Haley Stevens face off in the newly drawn 11th district.

The result of the new lines merged part of Levin's original district, which was the 9th, and part of Stevens' district, which was the 11th district. Now both are running for the 11th district.

Results will come in after 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Michigan's 12th District

Is this one Rashida Tlaib's to lose? It seems that way as she's raised millions of dollars in her campaign to win the vote in the predominantly Democratic 12th district.

This new district includes Detroit, Redford, Livonia, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Westland, and Garden City in Wayne County. plus Southfield in Oakland County.

Tlaib isn't guaranteed a win as she's taking on three challengers: Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett, and former state representative Shanelle Jackson.

On the Republican side, Steven Elliott, James Hooper, and Hassan Nehme are battling it out for a chance at the vote.

Results will come in after 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

