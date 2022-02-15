Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones to plead guilty after initially rejecting plea deal

article

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones will plead guilty to charges stemming from a drunken driving arrest last year, his attorney said Tuesday.

Jones (D-Inkster) will plead guilty to resisting and obstructing police, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possessing a weapon while intoxicated, reckless driving, and escape of lawful custody.

In exchange, resisting arrest and DUI charges will be dropped.

Additionally, the deal allows the Inkster rep to reduce his felony charges to dismissals if he completes a youth sentencing program.

Jones rejected the plea deal in December, and the case was set to go to trial later this month.

After rejecting the deal, Jones said he didn't reject it, even when a judge didn't dismiss charges against him.

"Not at all - a lot of times you get overcharged, and somebody offers you a deal and they try to make it appear as being great," he said. "I am not sure what the reasoning for that was for. I am still optimistic, moving forward, we have to let God do that, it is right in his sight."

However, his attorney Bryon Nolen said he has decided to accept the deal and will plead guilty Wednesday.

Jones has been in and out of jail since his April 2021 arrest in Livingston County.

