Missing murder suspect caught • Whitmer for president? • Biden to sign gay marriage bill

A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody.

Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.

The suspect, who remains unidentified as of Tuesday morning, was caught after an hour of searching in the area. He had given chase for awhile before getting caught.

FOX 2 aerial footage caught the moment the man was taken into a police car. He was shirtless and wearing blue pants, video showed.

"This is a person that is wanted for homicide from two years ago. So we’ll just keep going, heavily engaged trying to do what we can," said Charles Fitzgerald, Detroit police assistant chief.

The warrant Detroit police acted on was in relation to a murder on Detroit's east side that happened in November 2020.

The murder suspect had been missing for two years before he was caught.

It may also not be the last arrest in the case with police concealing the suspect's identity because there may be more in connection to the same homicide. As a result, police are tight-lipped about details.

"We are locked in and we are going to do everything we can to make sure the citizens of the City of Detroit feel safe," Fitzgerald said.

Bill protecting gay and interracial marriages to be signed Tuesday

President Joe Biden is inviting thousands to celebrate at the White House on Tuesday as he signs into law gay marriage legislation before a bipartisan crowd that reflects growing acceptance of same-sex unions.

Lawmakers from both parties will be there, as will first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. The White House promised musical performances but was trying to maintain suspense about the headliners.

The triumphant mood will play out against the backdrop of a right-wing backlash over gender issues, which has alarmed gay and transgender people and their advocates.

Among the attendees will be the owner of Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado where five people were killed in a shooting last month, and two survivors of the attack. The suspect has been charged with hate crimes.

Gretchen Whitmer for president? Gov shies from speculation

The national media continues to do stories on the possibility that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whtimer may be a presidential candidate in two years even though she has told FOX2's Tim Skubick she is not running.

If President Joe Biden does not run for president again, the national news media is ramping up speculation on who might run. One national publication featured an upbeat photo of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer under the heading, "Presidential Material."

The picture appeared in an article from the Huffington Post outlining all the possible Democratic presidential contenders including this quote: "How about taking another run at electing the first women to be president - meet Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer."

The stories came out of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans where earlier this month the Democratic Governors Association held a meeting and Gov. Whitmer was center stage. A picture of the governor at the podium with two other Democrat governors at her side, in the Politico story entitled, "Democrats Elect a Class of young governors. They might be the future of the party."

DPD add non-lethal weapons to arsenal

The Detroit Police Department has received a new shipment of non-lethal weapons and body cameras as it puts a strong emphasis on non-fatal tactics and techniques. Detroit Police announced it was receiving new non-lethal equipment that will be an additional tool for use in all situations for its officers.

The idea is they could use those weapons in lieu of picking up their gun and using deadly force if it all possible. Additionally, they will also get access to some HD bodycams that can connect to the internet via WiFi and upload video.

The new tools are being funded through the police general fund and comes in the wake of two people who are recently shot and killed by Detroit Police after officers were responding for mental health emergencies.

The new weapons include a pepper spray gun and a dense foam bullet launcher. Officers have been trained on both of these non-fatal weapons. Detroit Police supervisors will be in possession of these weapons and will bring to them to the scene as necessary.

Two men kicked off Flint airplane for saying ‘penis’

A man said he and another relative were kicked off a flight heading out of Flint Bishop Airport after he said the word ‘penis’ while onboard. Jayson Bauer said he and his father-in-law were flying down to Florida to help them move when they were approached by flight staff. He said no reason was given for the removal until they were brought off the flight.

"Finally the Flint police and the airport authority came over and said we were removed because I said the word ‘penis’ on board an airplane," he said. "I meant it in no derogatory (way). I mean, it's part of the male anatomy and we were literally kicked off an airplane in Flint and we had to drive."

Bauer said his wife had to come and pick him and his father-in-law up as a result.

A spokesman with Allegiant Airlines, the company who operates the plane that Bauer was on, said two passengers had become disruptive and verbally abusive after boarding the plane. "When crew members instructed them to cease their unruly behavior, the passengers failed to comply. As a result, both were deplaned and reaccommodated to other flights," read a statement from the company.

Clouds and low 40s on the horizon for Tuesday - though the real drama kicks off Wednesday night when rain moves in overnight.

Will earned paid sick time get on the ballot? After 2018's proposal failed to get in front of voters, a coalition has filed a lawsuit against the state challenging the "adopt and amend" procedure that lawmakers used to neuter the measure from getting onto the ballot. Hopcat in Royal Oak will give media a first look at the new restaurant, which closed down years ago. It's much-talked about return will be official in January 2023. The EPA says emissions are down slightly from automobiles, despite fuel economies from vehicles remaining flat with 2020 rates. The man who bought the gun used to kill a Detroit police officer had entered a guilty plea. Sheldon Avery Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced March 29.

Fusion breakthrough means 'basically unlimited' fuel is now a possibility

The Department of Energy is planning an announcement Tuesday about a "major scientific breakthrough" at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibility of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion.

It’s a technology that has the potential to one day accelerate the planet’s shift away from fossil fuels, which are the major contributors to climate change. The technology has long struggled with daunting challenges.

Here’s a look at exactly what nuclear fusion is, and some of the difficulties in turning it into the cheap and carbon-free energy source that scientists believe it can be.