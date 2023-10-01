Expand / Collapse search

More UAW members join strike • Miggy stays with Tigers in new role • Warren police save electrocuted boy

By FOX 2 News Staff and Connie Rahbany
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 2 Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - 7,000 Ford and GM union members were called on by UAW President Shawn Fain to join the strike Friday, Miguel Cabrera will stay with the Detroit Tigers in a new role after his retirement, and a new video shows Warren police officers rescuing a boy who was electrocuted by a live wire: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. UAW strike update: Workers at GM Lansing Delta Assembly, Ford Chicago Assembly Plant called to picket line UAW President Shawn Fain called on 7,000 Ford and General Motors union members to join the strike Friday. Workers at Ford Chicago Assembly Plant and GM Lansing Delta Assembly walked to the picket line at noon. Lansing Regional Stamping will continue working. 

"Sadly, despite our willingness to bargain, Ford and GM have refused to make meaningful progress at the table," Fain said.

2. Striking UAW members fight man outside Stellantis plant claiming he yelled racial slurs A brawl erupted outside the Stellantis Center Line facility last Friday evening after a man driving by allegedly hurled racial slurs and insults at striking UAW members. The incident - caught on video as SkyFOX helicopter cameras were rolling - unfolded with the man stopping his SUV and getting into a verbal confrontation with a group of UAW members.

3. Miguel Cabrera will stay with Detroit Tigers in new role after retirement After he plays his final game with the Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera will join the team as a special assistant to the President of Baseball Operations next season. The Tigers announced the plan Friday, saying the future hall-of-fame first baseman will take over a new position within the team's administration after his final game on Saturday.

4. Life-saving rescue of electrocuted boy by Warren police officers: 'I gotta get him' Two children come into contact with a live wire in Warren - one of them seriously hurt. The officers who saved an 8-year-old’s life last year, were honored for their valor Wednesday. The police officers rushed in, close to a live wire to save the child. The boy may not be alive today if they didn’t put their own lives on the line. New video released by Warren police shows the dramatic moment officers dragged the boy from the charged line.

5. Dentist and father of 5 dies in Dearborn crash Dearborn is grieving the loss of a local dentist - and beloved father of five after Chris Clifford was involved in a crash on Telegraph.

"We just loved him so much," said his wife Lindsey.

Clifford, a 41-year-old dentist, loving husband, and father of five, died after being rear-ended at Telegraph and Carlysle in Dearborn Monday.

6. Novi's Fenix Ammunition sells bags of bullets celebrating Sen Dianne Feinstein's death There is a difference of opinion and then there’s this story - putting a politician's face on a bag of ammunition the same day they die, with a message on it that’ll make you do a double-take. The ammunition business – is still booming, and Fenix Ammunition in Novi is no different.

7. 92-year-old is given new roof on her home thanks to Renew Detroit program A home repair program in Detroit specifically works to help those with disabilities and the elderly.

"The roof was leaking and I was wondering what I was going to do, they cost so much," said Heloyse Moore.

"The leak was on the bottom, the sloping down part," said Ronald Moore, her son. "Therefore the plaster (inside) was starting to crack."

8. Orchard Lake St. Mary's baseball coach fired for alleged inappropriate contact with students A prominent Metro Detroit high school baseball coach has been fired, accused of inappropriate contact with students. Matt Petry has been fired from Orchard Lake St. Mary's - where the school claims he violated the school's employee conduct policy. Sources tell FOX 2 he's being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office over claims he requested inappropriate photos from students via phone or text.

9. Psychedelic church that gives members mushrooms raided by Detroit police It's been called Detroit's "Psychedelic Church" -- but now police are getting involved. Images captured the Detroit police raid at Soul Tribes International Ministries on the city’s west side recently. On Tuesday, FOX 2 went to the church’s building and saw bright orange signs, where investigators shut the place down.

10. Find a message in a bottle on Lake Michigan and win a stay in the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes Messages in a bottle floating somewhere in Lake Michigan contain something extra - free stays at the White Shoal Light, a lighthouse situated between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsula. Descendents of one of the lighthouse's previous keepers, George Keller, wrote notes that are in the bottles, along with the prizes. They were sent out into Lake Michigan on Sept. 4.

