Mother charged with child abuse after 2-year-old shoots self with unsecured gun in Detroit

A mother is charged with child abuse after police say her 2-year-old son shot himself with an unsecured gun Wednesday in a Detroit home.

Armonie Cherece Mack, 25, is facing a second-degree child abuse charge.

Police said the boy got ahold of a gun that was in an open duffel bag at the house in the 16060 block of Liberal Street and shot himself in the leg around 8:30 p.m.

The parents brought the boy to Ascension St. John Hospital, where he was treated and underwent surgery. Hospital staff called police to alert them that a child had been shot.

This is the 15th time this year that a child has gotten their hands on an unsecured gun in Detroit this year and the 13th time a child has shot themselves with an unsecured gun.

"I simply do not understand why this is tough or controversial," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "I have been beating this drum that children should not have access to guns for over five years now. I have talked about this incessantly. Gun owners have a duty to safely store their weapons when children are around. They need to make sure that there is absolutely no way that children can get access. Full stop."

You can get a gun lock for free at Detroit police precinct.

