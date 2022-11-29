MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault

article

Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec. 8 for a probable cause conference.

WATCH: Michigan, Michigan State players brawl in tunnel

Crump is the only player involved in the Oct. 29 brawl who is charged with a felony. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young are charged with aggravated assault, while Jacoby Windmon is charged with assault and battery.

The incident happened after Michigan's 29-7 win over the Spartans in Ann Arbor.

Gemon Green, the University of Michigan football player seen being attacked by Michigan State University players after the game, has hired a lawyer. He suffered a concussion.

MSU originally suspended Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young a day after the brawl. Players Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon Wright were suspended days later. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 by Big Ten for the fight.