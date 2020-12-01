Murder victim of man killed by Detroit police suffered from his domestic abuse, family says

A 3-hour standoff ended with a shoot-out with Detroit police and a murder suspect killed early Tuesday morning.

The victim, Shavon Mitchell, was a young mother. Her family telling FOX 2 that she was in process of leaving an abusive relationship when all took a tragic turn.

“This situation was definitely one that she wanted to handle peacefully - but she wasn’t given the opportunity," said Nicole Jones, Mitchell's aunt.

The family of Mitchell says they had a relationship with suspect Kevin Fox dating back to high school, that they say was filled with turmoil and a pending court case for domestic abuse. The two had a 5-year-old son together.

“She just didn’t understand how dangerous he really was and when she found out it was too late," Jones said.

Murder victim Shavon Mitchell.

Fox is said to be responsible for her death she was shot and killed around 11:15 Monday night at Grand River and W. Warren.

“She was coming from work she thought she was safe. doing her normal thing,” Jones said.

Mitchell’s family said they were getting cryptic text messages from Fox.

“They were bragging about what he had done and we could even find her," Jones said. "We were in limbo for hours until DPD did a great job. Thank you so much.”

After allegedly killing Mitchell, Fox made his way to the Fifth Precinct. where he shot at police, injuring an officer with bullet shattered glass - before eventually being shot and killed by police.



Chief James Craig said there were times the suspect threatened to bring his 5-year-old son into the situation.

“She was a victim of domestic violence for years and when she tried to walk away he tried to use her son as a pawn,” Jones said.

That child is now in the care of family who is very appreciative of all the support they’ve received.

The victim's aunt is State Rep. Tenisha Yancey, (D-1st District).

“Everyone from our high school friends to Governor Whitmer to Mayor Duggan, we appreciate all the support from everyone."

Another reason this family is sharing this tragic story is the hope that someone watching will walk away and get help to get out of an abusive relationship before it's too late.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship there are places to go for help: See Michigan's Resource Directory or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or 1-800-787-3224 TTD.