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The Brief Detroit City Football Club is moving from Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck to a new stadium in southwest Detroit. The new stadium broke ground this week and is expected to be operational for the 2028 season. The club has expanded over the years by moving leagues and adding a women’s team.



Detroit is one step closer to getting its permanent home for soccer in the city.

Mayor Mary Sheffield and other officials broke ground Wednesday at the site of the upcoming stadium for the Detroit City Football Club.

New DCFC stadium

Big picture view:

DCFC is getting a privately funded, 15,000-seat stadium in southwest Detroit between Corktown and Mexicantown.

RELATED: New Detroit City FC stadium name, renderings revealed

Dig deeper:

The stadium will be at the site of the long-abandoned Southwest Detroit Hospital, which closed in 1991, at Michigan Avenue and 20th Street.

It’s designed to evoke the atmosphere of classic European football stadiums, with a natural grass pitch and three permanent grandstands with canopies. It can also host other sporting events, concerts and community programming.

Barton Malow is serving as construction manager and will help incorporate a permanent installation in the new stadium that honors the former hospital’s legacy.

Timeline:

The original timeline for the 15,000-seat stadium was scheduled for spring 2027, but is now slated for 2028 USL Championship season.

RELATED: Detroit City FC delays opening of future stadium AlumniFi Field

The backstory:

When the team was first founded, DCFC played at Detroit's Cass Tech High School before moving to Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium. Over the years, DCFC has continued to grow and expand by moving leagues and adding a women's team.

DCFC tickets

Image: DCFC

What you can do:

Single match tickets are still available for purchase this summer and early fall. Ticket memberships for the 2027 season will be available soon.

More ticket information here .

Detroit City FC will play the 2027 at its current home, Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, which can seat 7,000.

Dig deeper:

A preview center for AlumniFi Field is open now at the Mercado in Mexicantown, where you can see up close the vision for the stadium and learn more about premium and season ticket options.

More than 6,000 season ticket deposits have already been placed for the inaugural season at the field, DCFC said.

Detroit City Football Club

Big picture view:

Founded in 2012, DCFC fields a men’s first team in the USL Championship, a women’s side in the USL W League, a growing youth academy and a statewide youth club network of more than 5,000 players. The club also operates an indoor soccer facility in downtown Detroit.