New eatery featuring pizza, gelato, and coffee opens in Bloomfield Hills

Get pizza, gelato, and coffee all in one spot at Bloomfield Hills' newest restaurant, Hudson's Place.

The eatery at Long Lake and Telegraph features artisan pizzas, craft coffee, and a varying menu of grab-and-go bites.

The menu has Halal and vegan options, so there's something for everyone. A few favorites highlighted by Hudson's includes The New Yorker (basil pomodoro, mozzarella, parmigiano, halal beef pepperoni), Spicy Soppressata (basil pomodoro, mozzarella, ‘nduja sausage, onion, chili-infused EVOO), and the Fig (mozzarella, fig, charred radicchio, gorgonzola, sun-dried tomato, spicy honey). Other popular items include the Spicy Rigatoni Pasta, Chicken Satay (served with house-made peanut sauce), and Vegan Cocoa Protein Balls.

The Peaches N Burrata pizza (Photo: Hudson's Place)

Seasonal options are also available.

"From day one, we’ve been fanatical about the quality and lightness of the dough," said Tom Quni, the owner of Hudson's Place. "Our team has been meticulously sourcing the same ingredients favored by Italy’s best pizzerias, which allows us to deliver the same quality and experience to our guests here in Bloomfield Hills."

Find Hudson's Place at 1087 W. Long Lake Rd.

