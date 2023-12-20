New Michigan driver's license, plate design coming in 2024

article

The newest license plate option coming to Michigan drivers is a play on the favorite blue and yellow Water Winter Wonderland version, but with a green color.

This version, called "Water Wonderland" is green and white and pays tribute to the civil rights era and advancements that were born out of the turbulent time, the secretary of state said. It will be available for order on Jan. 27.

Along with the announcement comes a new driver's license that comes with better security technology.

"I am proud to bring back a green and white plate that pays tribute to the civil rights advancements of 1963 along with a new, more secure Michigan driver's license and ID," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. "The new plate will serve as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to achieve full equality and justice for all. The new ID design will protect Michiganders from identity theft, fraud, and other criminal activity."

Green and white license plate

The new license plate returns after six decades following requests from citizens to the department to reissue the retro version.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Walk of Freedom in Detroit when he would deliver his "I Have a Dream" speech, a release from the state department said.

The plate will be made available to passenger vehicles and can be purchased as a disability plate. There will be a $5 graphic plate fee assessed when someone orders it.

The new design of the driver's license will include a change to the font and color theme of the ID, as well as the names of the Great Lakes being seen in a multicolored text when the card is held at certain angles.

Earlier this year, legislation was passed that authorized the creation of other retro license plates, including one that celebrates the country's first-ever semiquincentennial.

New Driver's License

Another change includes a gold-colored shape of the state of Michigan with a star in it, signifying it is REAL ID-compliant.

The design also removes the magnetic stripe on the back of the ID.

Current licenses and state IDs are valid until their expiration date. All residents will be issued the newly designed ID when they renew or replace their old one.

Next year, anyone who requests or renews their Michigan ID will get a completely redesigned card.

