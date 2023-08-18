Oxford shooter's final Miller Hearing day • Local police chief jailed • Biden-Trump tied in Michigan polls

A final day of testimony in the sentencing of the Oxford High School shooter is scheduled for Friday, where the court will listen to a final witness from the prosecution.

It'll be the fourth day of the required hearing in the Pontiac court, which is necessary to determine how long the shooter should be in prison. FOX 2 will stream the hearing live at 9 a.m. in the liveplayer above and on YouTube.

Previous testimony from victims and psychologists painted a grim picture of the shooter's actions and his headspace in the months and days leading up to the mass killing of four students. Seven others were injured.

The first two days of the hearing included disturbing details about the shooter's plan to "be the next school shooter" as is verbalized in a video recorded before the tragic event. There was also emotional testimony from a teacher who was face to face with the shooter.

"At that time, I sent my husband a text message that just said 'active shooter'," said Molly Darnell.

During the second day of testimony, there was equally heart-wrenching statements given survivors of the shooting, who witnessed the terror in Nov. 2021. That includes 17-year-old Heidi Allen and 16-year-old Keegan Gregory, the latter of which was face-to-face with the shooter before escaping.

"When he signaled me with the gun, I ran behind is back," Gregory said. "When I saw his body, I realized I was going to die."

The third day of testimony was from a witness from the defense, who made the argument the shooter was a ‘feral child’ and mentally unwell.

Local police chief jailed

The Richmond police chief was thrown in jail for allegedly misusing the LEIN system to look up private information. The court said that Chief Thomas Costello intentionally used the state computer network for police officers to get non-public information on someone without probable cause.

"He’ll never get those hours back. That day is gone for him, forever. Regardless of what the court said. Regardless of the fact that it was vacated and he’s home now, he will never get that time back."

FOX 2 spoke by phone with the chief’s attorney Arthur Weiss, who said the judge in the case suddenly went against an agreement they previously set up. "We had an agreement between the (Macomb County) Prosecutor's Office, the court, and the defense," Weiss said. "We put a plea on the record, a no-contest plea. He’s a chief of police. He’s been a law enforcement officer for his entire adult career."

Judge William Hackel reportedly said prosecutors and the Chief did not take the issue seriously and was unhappy the chief did not apologize for his alleged actions. The judge then took himself off the case.

Pollster says Michigan 2024 is a dead heat

The presidential election is still a year and three months away - but plan on it dominating discussion from now through the rest of the campaign season. In Michigan, which has recently been a key to a general election victory, Joe Biden and Donald Trump are statistically tied.

The two presumptive nominees from their respective parties have yet to lock down the state. Biden's numbers are struggling by a strong push for electric vehicles, which could hurt the UAW, pollster Bernie Porn said.

For Trump, he's got his own weaknesses which stem from state election tampering charges in Georgia and a host of other charges. It doesn't bother Republican voters, but it could turn off independent voters.

And then there's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is sitting on both favorability numbers and positive job numbers. She's viewed as a potential contender for president in a future campaign.

7 arrested in Ford Bronco Raptor theft ring

Six men and one woman were arrested and accused of stealing 16 Ford Bronco Raptors. The 2023 models are valued at about $1.7 million. The ages of the suspects - range between 19 and 21, after a year-long investigation.

"We're very fortunate our police officers, our investigators have been working on this case for over a year, writing over 20 search warrants working with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office," said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh. "And more importantly, we've been able to work ... with our local partners. And in this case, it's very important to take a real measured approach because these vehicles are being stolen, and these folks do not stop."

Baugh said the investigation was a coordinated team effort with several other agencies. He did not explain what the break in the case was - saying he feels it is strong and "wants to let it play out in court." He said the Bronco Raptors were stolen while being stored in holding lots prior to being shipped out to the Ford dealers.

Detroit urban farms getting financial support

There's been a substantial investment from the federal government in urban farming -- and that includes here in Detroit. Local lawmakers are promising even more help. Urban Farms and Gardens help fill in the gaps left by food deserts. One such example can be found at Georgia and Vinton in Detroit.

It is one of more than 2,000 in and around Detroit, according to the non-profit Keep Growing Detroit.

"Hearing people say that being able to come and pick helps with their budgets and it helps with their health," said Mark Covington, Georgia Street Community Collective. "Some people had, or have diabetes. They’ve been able to control their numbers by eating healthier and having access to it."

Farming on a plot of land in Detroit is a draw - especially if you ask the people immersed in urban farming and gardening. The USDA is investing $40 million via the American Rescue Plan Act - into partnerships with community-based organizations to strengthen resources for urban farming.

Daily Forecast

We're looking at an easy, warm, and dry weekend of weather with temperatures expected in the 70s Friday and the 80s Saturday and Sunday. We may even skirt with 90. There is little chance of precipitation.

What else we're watching

Oakland County is betting big on Pontiac with a $130 million redevelopment plan in hopes of boosting the city's potential for private investment as it moves government jobs into the city. A civil rights group called out the city of Ferndale's police department for its policing of Eight Mile, saying they write too many tickets for drivers on the border with Detroit. The Council on Islamic Relations discussed their report yesterday The Woodward Dream cruise is nearing its beginning revs. Read our guide to the big weekend event here A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the Dearborn Heights School District after a student sent home early died by suicide. The district was recently rankled after its superintendent was put on leave and a principal was reinstated. You'll find plenty of construction this weekend, with road work on I-75, I-94, I-275, M-24, and Van Dyke.

Real estate brokerage giant predicts 'tough' market for remainder of 2023

While U.S. home buyers and renters don’t have much optimism about the market right now, one real estate brokerage giant added another woe to this year’s landscape.

"The market is at a standstill," Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said on "The Claman Countdown" Tuesday. "Sales volume is absolutely rock bottom. The people who need to sell won't do it because they don't want to give up their mortgage. The people who normally would buy can't afford it."

"So buyers and sellers are at a standoff," he continued, "and it means that the industry is just going to have a tough 2023."