Police stand-off in Melvindale • Father-son shootings connected • Grease fire at Somerset

Melvindale police are responding to an active scene at a motel where three men entered the building and reportedly began firing.

Several armed police officers and multiple marked squad cars could be seen near the Red Roof inn on Dix Road around 6 in the morning.

The officers had responded to reports of shots being fired. Three men in masks allegedly walked into the Red Roof Inn and began firing.

It's unclear what the status of the suspects or the motel - but police have blocked off Dix Road, which is near Oakwood Boulevard.

According to the Melvindale Police Facebook page, a downriver SWAT Team was on the scene of the inn. Others are asked to stay clear of the area while police manage the scene.

Father and son injured in separate but connected shootings, police say

Two separate shootings in Detroit Monday have police searching for suspect vehicles involved in both instances after a father and son were both struck by non-fatal gunfire. The first shooting happened on I-94 near Chalmers. The second at a hospital where the victim injured in the first shooting was taken to.

Police got calls around 6 p.m. Monday about the freeway shooting. The victim was struck in the ankle by a gunman in a white Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle's passenger then transported the victim to Ascension St. John Hospital.

While in the parking lot, the victim's father was struck by gunfire shot out of a black Chevrolet Equinox. He was also injured in the ankle.

Detroit police are now looking for both vehicles. The impala has a license plate of EMG 6198. The Equinox has a license plate of ELV 9422.

Head-on crash sends tow truck through storefront on Woodward

A wrong-way truck crashed into a local business and security cameras recorded the whole thing. A red tow truck turned the wrong way on Woodward into oncoming traffic and collided with a white sedan near Seven Mile in Detroit. The impact sent both vehicles careening out of control.

Police found two people from the tow truck and one person from a white sedan - all three taken to the hospital while police try to piece together what happened. Police are looking into reports this crash stemmed from a road rage shooting - however, at this point, DPD haven't found any evidence of such an incident.

"I heard a bunch of loud crashing and went outside and the woman and the guy and the truck's upside down, the car is on its side," said Tony Monzo from the Fast Lane Car Wash. "The woman gets out of the truck and says he’s shooting at us. He’s shooting at us."

One bystander said police arrested two men and the woman was taken away in an ambulance. Police say they are going over the video of the crash and looking for any additional video or witness accounts to back up the claims that this stems from a shooting or road rage.

High gas prices have Michigan drivers weighing alternative transportation means

The numbers appearing at the gas pump are some of the most jarring they've ever been: $5.22 a gallon in Michigan, prices up 87 cents in a month, and costs up $2.05 since last year. The dollar signs climbing for Charles Payne are even scarier.

"It’s about $120-$130 to fill up. I’m avoiding it because who wants to pay that every couple weeks?" he said, standing next to his SUV. "The frustration I have is that those in power have no consideration for the workingman. They just keep going up and up and up and it's frustrating for me and I know I’m not the only one who’s frustrated," Payne said.

Residents may be going to and from work in their car. Some need it for errands. And then there are those whose job is driving.

Data from Triple A continues to show rising costs. And with the summer travel season kicking in, those prices don't look likely to drop anytime soon. It's become the latest consumer cost that has burdened residents already beleaguered by public health concerns and supply shortages.

Fire at Somerset Collection with Capital Grille grease fire

Fire crews were at the scene where a 3-alarm fire at the Somerset Collection broke out in Troy Monday afternoon. Troy Mayor Ethan Baker told FOX 2 that the incident started with a grease fire at the Capital Grille restaurant. The mayor said at 6 p.m. that the fire was out and there were no injuries.

The mayor said that the mall is expected to be open and "fully operational" starting Tuesday. Earlier this afternoon, multiple cities and apparatus arrived at the scene, after numerous social media posts and videos surfaced by witnesses of billowing smoke coming from the upscale mall.

The mall was evacuated after the fire was reported on the north side of the structure.

FOX 2 Drone photog Kent Culpert and Matthew Phillips streamed footage of the roof in the moments following the fire being put out. Watch the view from above, in the video player below.

What else we're watching

The City of Detroit is the first city to receive the Comcast Digital Navigator Partner Grants, which enable cities to help its older residents get more acquainted with technology and the internet. The Salvation Army in Detroit is going to expand its community center on the city's east side with a groundbreaking that will be announced Tuesday. The Conner Creek's $4.3 million capital campaign is funding the expansion. A full strawberry moon is expected Tuesday. The full moon rising on June 14 is best viewed in the morning when it has a large and golden hue. The probable cause conference for the man involved in a fatal accident on Belle Isle that left a girl dead is scheduled for Thursday. Ryan Kelley, the Republican candidate for governor in Michigan who was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, spoke on Tucker Carlson Monday night, in his first statements following the charges for four misdemeanors. He called the charges "politically-influenced"

Daily Forecast

The storms are past, but the heat is just kicking in Southeast Michigan where temperatures are expected to climb the next couple days. They'll peak on Wednesday. Before that on Tuesday, we'll reach the low 80s.

Major flooding, rockslides force closure of all entrances to Yellowstone National Park

Historic flooding from torrential rain and rapid snowmelt has forced the National Park Service to close all entrances to Yellowstone National Park through Wednesday at the earliest.

NPS officials said there has been substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides across numerous roadways after areas picked up at least 3 inches of rain, with some areas seeing a half-foot or more.

That amount of rainfall combined with rapid snowmelt has allowed for the Yellowstone River to rise above levels that haven't been seen in more than 100 years.

The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana, said the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs is at 13.85 feet, well above the previous record crest of 11.5 feet.

People along the river in the Paradise Valley, especially those camping along the river, are being advised to seek higher ground immediately.

See photos of the destruction here.