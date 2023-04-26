Popular doctor murdered • 'No Beef Zones' in Detroit • Four Tops singer claims racial profiling

Questions continue to swirl after a prominent Metro Detroit doctor was found shot to death on Sunday.

The body of Dr. Devon Hoover was found inside his Boston Edison District estate where he's resided the past 15 years, wrapped in a sheet, in the attic.

"That man was an angel," said one neighbor. "He was beautiful. Everybody was shocked. My phone has been blowing up all night, I was like, no, no, no."

A neurosurgeon, Hoover, 53, was beloved by his neighbors who said off-camera he was the anchor of the tightly-knit neighborhood. He had turned his historic home into a museum-like gem off W. Boston Boulevard.

The doctor was supposed to be heading to visit family in Indiana last weekend. When he didn’t show up, his family called Detroit police which then did a well-being check at the house Sunday.

His body was discovered wrapped in a sheet tucked in an attic crawl space with a single gunshot wound. Hoover’s car was found dumped on the city’s west side.

Hoover worked at Ascension Healthcare at St. John Hospital in Detroit. They said in a statement, in part, that Hoover was a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed.

This all does appear to be an isolated situation – as of Tuesday evening, no one is in police custody, yet.

Read more here.

"No Beef Zones" in Detroit

To remedy the surge of gun violence, the City Councilwoman At Large wants gun free zones. Detroit Police have partnered with levels of law enforcement and activist groups with a three-pronged approach.

But what does Pastor Mo want to do? "The old people may not understand it, but the young people know just what I'm talking about," said Mo. "And that's uncle to nephew, father and son, no beef zone."

A "No Beef Zone" would be a sectioned off area within Detroit where scores aren't settled and violence is disallowed. "That means do not come downtown with a weapon with trouble started, with trouble in mind, with fighting intentions. Do not get intoxicated and go that way because you're going to get so much attention, you can't get out of it," Mo said.

He wants to start with Greektown. "It's going to be a big show of force, of police, of activists, and also prayer warriors praying on the block," Mo said. "And community are watching. Got a lot of things they're doing to ensure the safety of Detroit."

Featured article

Four Tops singer claims he was racially profiled

Alexander Morris, the lead singer of the Four Tops, says he was the victim of racial profiling at Ascension Macomb Hospital in Warren and plans to fild a racial discrimination lawsuit. Morris says it started when hospital officials didn't believe he was telling the truth about his identity and escalated to the point that he was put in a straight jacket.

According to Morris, who has been the lead singer of Motown's original Four Tops since 2019, he tried to explain to the hospital who he was because of security reasons. Morris was having chest pain on April 7 when he went to Ascension Hospital in Warren for treatment. His attorney, Maurice Davis, said Morris told them who he was for potential security reasons.

"The head of security told him to sit his black ass down," Davis said. "He was treated like a mental patient as opposed to the successful black man that he is."

Now Morris is about to file a racial discrimination lawsuit against the hospital and says he believes the actions were initiated by racism. In a statement from Ascension hospital, they said that, "We do not condone racial discrimination of any kind. We are unable to provide details on cases under investigation."

Giant Slide lawsuit comes for Belle Isle attraction

A lawsuit was filed by a Metro Detroit mom claiming her two children were injured on last summer's giant slide on Belle Isle. The mom alleges that last August her then-8 and 10-year-old kids went airborne on the ride and hit their heads as they landed on the steel slide.

"Unfortunately both kids suffered from concussions and they have sustained serious side effects from this such as poor concentration, and headaches, and their inability to continue playing sports," said Kara Weisman, attorney Vahdat Weismann PLLC.

The lawyers representing don’t want to identify the family to protect their privacy. They say the family filed the lawsuit in hopes that others don’t face the same trauma. The lawsuit claims the park knew people using the slide were at risk.

The lawsuit is against the City of Detroit, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the park, and its manager, and any others who might be responsible. The city says it will be requesting that it be removed from the lawsuit since it does not operate the island.

Read more here.

Shooting investigation leads to 5 arrests, guns recovered

Two men in their early 20s were arrested after a shooting investigation turned into a brief chase in Detroit. It happened around 8:40 p.m., according to police. A suspect vehicle previously identified during a shooting investigation was spotted in Detroit. Michigan State Police initiated a traffic stop near Seven Mile on Prevost when the suspect driver sped away.

Patrol units used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit, which state police wrote on Twitter lasted "less than a minute." Once the vehicle was immobilized, four suspects ran from the scene. Two were eventually arrested.

Police also recovered two firearms. The suspects, a 22-year-old from Detroit and a 20-year-old from River Rouge were both checked out by first responders because they were out of breath from running, according to police.

They were eventually taken to the Detroit Detention Center. The arrest eventually led to two search warrants being executed at homes in Detroit. More firearms were recovered, and three additional people were arrested. Among those apprehended include the suspected shooter.

Read more here.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The Wednesday forecast is looking a bit warmer and a lot dryer. Precipitation could return by the end of the week, but for now it'll be a mix of sun and clouds with cooler than average temperatures.

What else we're watching

Mock emergency exercises are going to be held in downtown Detroit Wednesday. Detroit police are planning a full-scale exercise that will involve a kind of mock physical attack within the stadium cluster downtown. There will be hundreds of people involved. Read more here A Dearborn man was killed after being ejected from a car on I-94. The driver was thrown from his vehicle after losing control near the Addison Road exit. Renovations are underway at the former home of Malcolm X in Inkster. A nonprofit is working to restore the building, which is also known as the Wilfred and Ruth Little House. Students at Hamtramck High School are planning to release Chinook salmon into the Rouge River Wednesday. The experiment is part of a unit for collection biological and chemical data about the river. The Department of State will be in Taylor to help drivers with suspended licenses determine what it will take to get their driving privileges restored. Walk-ins will be served at the Wayne County Community College from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Taliban kill Islamic State group leader behind August Kabul airport suicide bombing

The Taliban have killed the senior Islamic State group leader behind the August 2021 suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members and about 170 Afghans dead, according to the father of a Marine killed in the attack who was briefed Tuesday by military officials.

Over the weekend, the U.S. military began to inform families of the 11 Marines, the sailor and the soldier killed in the blast at Abbey Gate during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. And those family members shared the information in a private group messaging chat, according to the mother of another Marine.

The account from the families to The Associated Press was confirmed by three U.S. officials and a senior congressional aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that had not yet been made public.