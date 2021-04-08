Rep. Jewell Jones arrested, home inspector accused of pleasuring self with Elmo toy, baby rescued from woods

A man claims a video he took shows Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones weaving all over I-96 before a crash Tuesday.

"He kind of kept veering around through traffic and he ended up on the left side shoulder," Steven Delahaye said. "It's just good that he didn’t get seriously injured, you know?"

Delahye posted the video of the driver he suspects was Jones after news emerged that the 25-year-old representative was arrested in Livingston County. Michigan State Police said Jones was arrested and released pending toxicology test results.

"He was African-American and so when I got the link, right away I could tell by his hair and everything. I was like, 'Whoa that’s totally him,'" Delahye said.

The video shows a black SUV repeatedly driving off the freeway and swerving.

Delahye said the license plate on the vehicle was "elected."

"It was a black Chevy Tahoe, an SUV, kind of tinted windows on it," he said.

The plate and description match a vehicle belonging to the representative.

Jones was supposed to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, but that was delayed while officials wait for the toxicology results.

He also serves as a volunteer auxiliary officer at the Inkster Police Department, so MSP informed Chief William Riley of the arrest.

"We don’t know what happened, however, we do know that he was arrested and that is a concern," Riley said. "As a result of that information, we have launched an investigation, an internal investigation regarding that arrest to see what occurred."

Jones, a Democrat from Inkster, represents the 11th district, which includes Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Westland.

In 2016, Jones made headlines when he became the youngest person elected to the Michigan House of Representatives.

Video allegedly shows home inspector pleasuring self with Elmo toy

A Clarkston homeowner said a nursey camera alerted her that there was movement in her baby's room during a home inspection.

When she checked the camera, she said she saw Kevin Wayne VanLuven in the nursery. The homeowner left VanLuven and a buyer's agent in the home for an inspection.

The woman said she continued to watch the camera and witnessed VanLuven begin touching himself, police said. He then allegedly picked up a stuffed Elmo toy and used it to pleasure himself before putting the toy back.

VanLuven was charged with aggravated indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property under $200.

Abandoned baby found in wooded area

A mother is being evaluated after a 4-month-old baby was found abandoned in wooded area in Orion Township.

Authorities said the 37-year-old mother, who has had issues with abusing prescription drugs, was ringing doorbells, hiding in bushes, and telling people in the area of Joslyn and Waldon that she was being chased Wednesday morning. Investigators said a neighbor indicated that the woman may have had a baby with her at one point.

The woman had burs on her clothing, so investigators searched a wooded area and found the baby boy. He had hypothermia but is expected to be OK. It is unknown how long the child was in the woods before he was rescued.

Authorities are seeking a warrant for the mother.

Michigan COVID-19 cases, deaths spike

Michigan now leads the nation in COVID-19 cases.

Cases have more than quadrupled from a month ago, and younger people are getting the virus more frequently. The positivity rate for children ages 0-19 is at an all-time high, and people age 20-39 are seeing the highest case rates of all ages.

The state also has the highest case rate in the country, deaths are ticking up, and hospitals are seeing more patients. Also, the statewide positivity is the highest it has been since April 24, 2020, health officials said.

This news may seem bleak, but there is a silver lining -- the state has continued to up its vaccine capacity to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Also, the rate of fully vaccinated people who are testing positive for COVID-19 is not more than the expected amount, as the vaccines are not 100% effective. Despite not fully preventing infection, on the rare chance someone contracts the virus after being vaccinated, the case is more likely to be mild.

What else we're watching

The Detroit Public Safety Headquarter dedicated the Police Board of Commissioners room to one of the youngest people to die from COVID-19 , 5-year-old Skylar Herbert. A woman is dead after the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed into the embankment on the ramp from the Lodge Freeway to I-94 in Detroit overnight. Police said the vehicle was speeding before the crash, and the driver fled the scene but was located. MSP are stepping up distracted driving enforcement this month. April is Distracted Driving Month. The Wayne County Prosecutor has declined to press charges in the shooting death of Hakim Littleton, who was struck four times during a shootout with Detroit police last summer. The U.S. Department of Education denied Michigan’s request to waive standardized testing for this school year, meaning students who have had a "brutally difficult" year learning amid the COIVD-19 pandemic must take tests this spring.

Daily forecast

It's going to be warm today, but expect some rain and possible rumbles of thunder later.

Florida man arrested for allegedly impersonating doctor, injecting Botox while drinking

A Florida man is charged with impersonating a doctor and allegedly injecting Botox while drinking last month, according to local authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Nelson Turin, 47, hosted a "Botox and Bubbles" event at a local business. Investigators said he described himself as an oral surgeon on social media fliers.