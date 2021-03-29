Roseville woman dies speeding on Gratiot, DIA closes over Covid cases, U.S. developing vaccine passport

A woman is dead and three cars sustained heavy damage after a driver speeding down Gratiot lost control, collided with other vehicles and caused property damage nearby.

The result of the crash was three totaled vehicles and heavy damage sustained to a local business.

The woman that died was a 24-year-old resident from Roseville.

The deceased was operating a Chrysler 300 Sunday night around 11 p.m. when she was allegedly traveling 100 mph southbound on Gratiot.

The speeding car lost control near Martin and Utica Street and struck two other vehicles, causing massive damage to all three.

The roof of one car had been ripped off while the back of another had been flattened. An engine block even got separated from one of the vehicles and ended up in the middle of the road.

The crash shut the intersection down for several hours, opening on around 7 a.m.

The two other drivers were not seriously hurt.

A nearby clockmaking business also got hit amid the wreckage.

Chalmers exit ramp at I-94 closed for wreck

Michigan State Police shut down an exit ramp off of I-94 after a driver was ejected following a loss of control on the service drive.

A preliminary investigation from police reported a lone driver rolled his vehicle several times before getting thrown out. They were taken to a hospital after suffering critical injuries.

Police, who were originally dispatched to Eastlawn and I-94, closed the Chalrmers exit ramp for hours after 2:30 a.m.

Early indicators say that speed was a factor at the time of the crash, but it wasn't clear if alcohol or drugs played a role. The driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt when they crashed.

DIA closes over rising Covid cases

The Detroit Institute of Art is closing its doors for the next few days after a spike in COVID-19 cases and variants.

The Detroit art museum began a temporary closure of services on Saturday to contend with the rising influx of new coronavirus infections around Michigan, which is experiencing its third surge of cases.

The DIA will reopen Saturday, April 3.

Anyone who had reservations to visit the museum this week will be contacted by staff to reschedule their visit.

Man loses control in wild crash in Detroit neighborhood

Speeding vehicles traveling through an east-side Detroit neighborhood crashed, causing property and car damage to an area homeowner.

Residents heard a loud boom Sunday afternoon after a Chevy Trailblazer slammed into his porch after hitting his pickup truck parked in the driveway.

Police say a Chevy Camaro struck another Trailblazer, which caused the SUV to go flying in the air and into Patrick Washington's home. It also knocked off his awning and caused heavy damage to his front yard.

Washington says speeders are a big problem in the neighborhood. "Every day, it's a different car; it could be a Camero, Challenger, a Charger, whatever. They always want to do 50-100 down here every day."

Man who saved dog in Detroit River adopts him

A dog that survived frigid temperatures and a run-in with a coyote before being rescued in February from ice along the Detroit River has been adopted by the man who rescued him.

Jude Mead of J&J Marine in Windsor, Ontario, has adopted the dog, which barely escaped death during the four-day-long icy ordeal that left him with frostbite, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Friends of the River Rouge Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post that it had heard from many people who wanted to give a home to the dog, which is named Alfonso and also nicknamed Miracle.

But after a stringent application process, the post said that it was determined that the man who saved the dog "was the very best fit for him."

What else we're watching

Opening statements in the trial of George Floyd's murder begin this morning, after a lengthy and slow jury selection process. A Minneapolis police officer is on trial after he pressed his knee on Floyd's neck last summer. One group that's battled its own brand of challenges is Michigan's hard of hearing community, numbering about 810,000 residents. One deaf Detroiter who is getting his vaccine today at 4 will discuss the experience later on. A judge is expected to make a decision in the legal tug-of-war between the Detroit Land Bank and the HGTV host accusing them of not officially owning a home she did renovations on for a TV show. Subscribers to the Detroit Free Press might have seen a massive ad purchased on the newspaper's third page. Black leaders from media like Ice Cube and Byron Allen accused GM CEO Mary Barra of being racist. Hazmat crews will begin the final stage of cleanup of the green ooze that leaked out of a Madison Heights electric plating business today. They'll close the Couzens Avenue ramp until late spring when cleanup is complete.

Daily Forecast

It's going to be a roller coaster of a week for weather with highs stretching from nearly 70 on Tuesday to just above freezing Thursday. Monday will be in the middle, with sunny skies for the entire day.

Biden administration working with industry to develop COVID-19 'passports' as vaccinations progress

Along with private technology and travel companies, the Biden administration is working to develop credentials – referred to as passports, health certificates or travel passes – showing proof of vaccination as individuals and businesses emerge from lockdown, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

Airline and business groups had been lobbying the White House to take the lead in setting standards for health passes. They believe that would avoid a hodgepodge of regional credentials that could cause confusion among travelers and prevent any single health certificate from being widely accepted.

According to the Washington Post, the administration's efforts are housed in offices of Health and Human Services, with the White House this month taking a "bigger role coordinating government agencies involved in the work, led by coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients."