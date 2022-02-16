Southfield Police to release dashcam, 911 call of Tuesday shooting and police chase

article

Police in Southfield are planning to release dashcam video and the 911 call from a shooting and police chase that happened Tuesday morning and ended in Detroit.

Police said on Tuesday that a call came in around 11:20 a.m. regarding a victim of a shooting that happened in Detroit. The victim was following the suspected shooter when 911 was called.

Officers arrived immediately and tried to stop the car. The driver slowed down but then sped off and hit a patrol car. Officers chased him but lost sight of him, only to catch up to him a short time later and perform a P.I.T. (Precision Intervention Technique) to bring the car to a stop.

The driver was taken into custody at Parkside and Santa Clara without further incident.

The Detroit Police Department will handle the investigation but Southfield Police will release their video and more on Wednesday. Click below for a live stream of the press conference.