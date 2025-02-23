A water main break last week flooded a Southwest Detroit neighborhood, a Pontiac mom has been charged with three counts of child abuse for abandoning her kids for years in a home full of trash and feces, and an armed robbery suspect was shot by a donut shop worker in Clinton Township: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Southwest Detroit water main break repairs underway, cleanup starts on impacted homes The first four houses of the 400 impacted residences in Southwest Detroit are being cleaned and sanitized Friday ahead of section, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department said.

2. Water main break leaves Southwest Detroit neighborhood underwater Several streets were underwater Monday morning in Southwest Detroit due to a water main break.

"I've been running DWSD for 10 years now, and we've never had a water main break this large in a densely populated neighborhood," said Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) Director Gary Brown.

3. Former sister-in-law discusses Pontiac mother accused of abandoning children The former sister-in-law of a mother accused of leaving her children to live in filth for several years is speaking out the day the mother was charged.

4. Child abuse charges for Pontiac mom who abandoned three kids in squalor for four years The Oakland County Prosecutor has filed three counts of child abuse charges against a Pontiac mom who abandoned three kids in a home full of trash and feces for over four years. Prosecutor Karen McDonald called a 2 p.m. press conference on Wednesday where she announced the charges against Kelli Bryant, the 34-year-old mother of the three children.

5. 19-year-old killed after rollover crash in Detroit A 19-year-old driver involved in a roll-over crash in Detroit Tuesday afternoon has died. The vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing at the Southfield Freeway near an overpass.

6. Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Clinton Twp donut store worker On Feb. 20, at 12:45 p.m., a male suspect armed with a firearm allegedly demanded cash inside Golden Donuts, 34155 Harper Avenue. The employee then pulled out a handgun and shot the robbery suspect. Police say the suspect, in his mid-30s, fled in a vehicle and was found inside his crashed SUV at the Sunoco gas station at 15 Mile and Harper.

7. Great Lakes ice coverage nears seasonal average with one notable exception After barely registering in satellite images during the 2024 winter season, ice coverage has returned almost to the seasonal average across the five bodies of water this year. According to the latest data out of the Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab (GLERL), ice coverage across the Great Lakes was near 35%, about 5% below the historical average.

Ice coverage in the Great Lakes. (Graphic via the Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab)

8. Man charged with murder after shooting girlfriend in head twice in Detroit A 31-year-old Detroit man was remanded to jail Sunday following a Valentine's Day shooting that left his girlfriend dead. Prosecutors told the court that Desaun Ross, 31, shot Ebony Robinson in the head, and then grabbed another gun and shot her a second time. Court officials said that Ross told them it was "to stop her from suffering."

9. Detroit area teen takes part in groundbreaking type 1 diabetes study using 100-year-old TB vaccine A 100-year-old vaccine is getting a fresh look as it's being studied to treat an autoimmune disease. One local child who's hoping to help change the world for people with type 1 diabetes. There's no cure for type 1 diabetes but currently a Metro Detroit teenager and a team of researchers are working to understand how a tuberculosis vaccine might change the future for those with the disease.

10. Detroit food distributor closes, leading to 1500 jobs lost A major food distributor in Detroit is shutting down after more than 50 years in business. The closure is already impacting local markets and grocery stores. But could this affect your budget?