Suspect in Dearborn standoff with police to be charged with homicide, 9 other crimes

The suspect involved in 7-hour standoff with police in Dearborn that left one dead is expected to be charged with 10 charges, including homicide in the 1st degree.

A source confirmed with FOX 2 the suspect, who has been identified as a 38-year-old individual, will be arraigned Sunday on charges of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, assault with intent to murder, resist and opposing police, and five counts of felony firearm.

The suspect will be in court at 1 p.m., the source told FOX 2.

A gunman barricaded himself in a Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn Thursday afternoon after fatally shooting an employee at the hotel. He was a 55-year-old resident from Riverview who "was just trying to do his job," the chief of Dearborn police said after the standoff.

Chief Issa Shahin said the shooting happened after a confrontation over the bill on the hotel's third floor. The gunman wanted a refund, Shahin said.

According to the chief, the suspect had a history of mental illness and drug abuse - variables in a trend that appears to be growing, Shahin said.

"I've been a chief now for about nine months and far too often we're running into situations where people suffer from mental illness that are armed with firearms and the outcomes are often tragic," he said. "There is a broader issue here than what is just happening in the city of Dearborn. The combination of mental illness and access to firearms."

Earlier police reports indicated the suspect had a long gun and was hold up in a hotel room - prompting law enforcement to shut down access on Michigan Avenue for several hours.

It's not clear if the suspect was the legal owner of the firearm, police said.