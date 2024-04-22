Swan Boat Club crash: Arraignment Tuesday for Michigan siblings killed as speeding driver goes through wall

An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were both killed Saturday afternoon while at a party at Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township when a car went through the wall of the business. Now the driver is awaiting charges and the community is trying to figure out what happened – and why.

Lana, 8, and her brother, Zayn, were both at the party at Swan Boat Club around 3 p.m. on Saturday – along with several other children. That's when a car crashed through the wall of the business – killing them both instantly.

The children's mother, Mariah, and her oldest child remain in the hospital in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe account created by Mariah's sister.

The 66-year-old driver has not yet been identified and won't be until she is arraigned. That was expected to happen Monday but FOX 2 has learned it is now set for Tuesday.

According to authorities, the Monroe County boat club was full of people celebrating a child's birthday when the woman crashed through the wall. A security camera from a nearby house captured the car speeding through the parking lot before the crash.

The vehicle came to a stop roughly 25 feet inside of the Swan Boat Club.

On Saturday, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnought said the woman is believed to have been drinking before the crash. Goodnough said there is evidence that the woman may have been drinking at a local bar before the crash and that's still being investigated.

Lana and Zayn were both killed and more than a dozen other kids and faults were hurt as well.

On Sunday at the boat club, Dan Beazley was there honoring the victims with a giant cross.

"This is just complete innocence. They're just sitting there cutting the birthday cake and singing Happy Birthday and their lives are taken from them instantly," Beazley said.

Neighbor Ed Wenderski says he has known the 66-year-old driver of the car since they were kids.

"She was the nicest person and drove slow up and down the road all the time," he said.

The kids were both students in Flat Rock and the school will have grief counselors and social workers on hand this week.