Take your dog swimming at Ann Arbor's Buhr Park Pool

Pools may be closing for the season, but the fun isn't over yet.

Ann Arbor's Buhr Pool will open next week for dogs.

From 3-8 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10, dogs can swim. The swims will be broken up into half-hour increments.

It costs $6 for the first dog and $3 for the second dog for Ann Arbor residents, and $7.50 for the first dog and $3.75 for non-residents.

Call 734-794-6234 or click here to register.

A similar event is being held at Ypsilanti's Rolling Hills Water Park. Learn more here.

