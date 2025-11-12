Taylor police: 14 child predators arrested in undercover operations this year

article

Taylor police announced 14 arrests after a sweeping child predator operation it conducted in 2025, the department said Wednesday.

The backstory:

According to the department, three have already pleaded guilty, in the effort to identify and intercept suspects attempting to engage with minors online for illegal activity.

"The investigations resulted in the successful identification and arrest of several suspects involved in the attempted exploitation of children," Taylor police said in a release.

Police used advanced technology in the operations, including Brinc drones, Flock Safety road cameras, Axon body cameras, and StarChase GPS tracking devices to monitor and arrest suspects.

The following three men were convicted:

• Jacob Gozalka, 30, of Southgate – pled guilty to child sexually abusive commercial activity (attempt).

• Richard Jon Wandt, 35, of Monroe – pled guilty to Accosting a child for immoral purposes.

• Wvalter Orozco, 39, of Detroit – pled guilty to computer/internet communicating with another to commit a crime.

The following individuals have been charged with various felony offenses, including child sexually abusive activity (attempt), accosting a child for immoral purposes, and computer/internet communicating with another to commit a crime. These cases remain pending in court:

• Johnathan Lee McKissack, 30, of Romulus, MI

• Jonathan James Woodard, 60, of Taylor, MI

• Carlos Javier Gardea Vega, 43, of Lincoln Park, MI

• Imran Hussain, 33, of Riley, MI

• Choudhury Marzan, 36, of Hamtramck, MI

• Michael Joseph Miller, 33, of Westland, MI

• Ayman Ali Alghazali, 23, of Detroit, MI

• Jamil Quintel Brown, 28, of Ypsilanti, MI – Also charged with Weapons – Carrying Concealed.

• Jeffrey Brian Hellems, 38, of Canton, MI

• Michael Eugene Price, 29, of Flat Rock, MI

• Paul Buliga, 37, of Taylor, MI

"Technology plays a critical role in modern policing, especially when it comes to protecting our most vulnerable citizens—our children," said Taylor Police Chief John Blair in a release. "By combining cutting-edge tools like drones and license plate recognition with skilled investigative work and strong partnerships with our federal and regional task force partners, we are able to act quickly and effectively to bring these offenders to justice."

Assisting Taylor police was the Department of Homeland Security, the United States Secret Service, Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"These arrests reflect our department’s ongoing commitment to protecting children and holding accountable those who seek to exploit them," Blair said. "We will continue leveraging technology, training, and collaboration to keep Taylor and surrounding communities safe."

The Source: Information for this report is from the Taylor Police Department.



