Taylor Swift fans advised not to gather around Ford Field if they don't have tickets to Detroit concerts

By Amber Ainsworth
Taylor Swift in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Don't have tickets to Taylor Swift's The Era Tour shows in Detroit this weekend? Stay away, Ford Field says.

It's going to be an extremely busy weekend in Downtown Detroit - with Taylor Swift concerts, Detroit Tigers games, and Motor City Pride all scheduled.

With so many people packing the city, Detroit police are taking some extra steps to keep everyone safe.

Ford Field posted an advisory telling Swift fans who aren't attending Friday or Saturday's concerts not to gather outside the stadium and avoid nearby parking lots, which are expected to be at maximum capacity due to all the events.

More: Where to park and how to reserve a spot in Detroit this weekend 

"There isn't a place for fans to gather," a post on Ford Field's social media accounts read.

There's still time to get tickets to the Swift concerts, but expect to shell out a pretty penny for them. Tickets for the shows are currently more than $1,000 for one.

Read: How to find Taylor Swift tickets

