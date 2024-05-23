Teen killed while walking home • Jury deliberations begin in Hutch's murder • Kayla Sedoskey murder sentencing

Detroit police are looking for the person who killed a teen while he walked home from school Wednesday.

The victim was about 1 ½ miles from East English Village Preparatory Academy when someone gunned him down near Bedfrod Street and I-94 just before 4 p.m.

Neighbors said there were a group of teens in the area when the shooting happened. They described hearing arguing before the shooting started.

"I was extremely scared," neighbor Shanida Shamily said. "A group of guys looked like they were just talking. The conversation went left, and they were shooting, and I just ran in the house."

Jury deliberations begin in Hutch's murder trial

After closing arguments that lasted an entire day, jurors will begin deliberating in the trial against two men charged in the murder of jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson.

Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry are both on trial for the 2022 murder of Hutchinson, who was well known for his store, Hutch's Jewelry, in Oak Park.

His attorney, Bisbikis, is accused of writing himself into Hutchinson's will and then plotting the murder with several other men. Roy Larry is accused of pulling the trigger.

"He didn't actually do it, but he helped do it and that makes him just as guilty," Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor John Skrzynski said of Bisbikis.

Suspects in Kayla Sedoskey murder to be sentenced

Four people convicted in the murder of Kayla Sedoskey are scheduled to be sentenced today.

Sedoskey was lured to the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township by Brin Smith in March 2023, where she was beaten and killed by others who were waiting for her.

A motive for the crime is not clear, but authorities say evidence suggests it was possibly a "wedding present" for Narena and Steven Bails. It may have also been revenge for an argument Sedoskey and one of the suspects, Kaylyn Ramsey, had.

In February, Narena Bails and another defendant, Sierra Bemis, entered a plea of no contest to second-degree homicide charges. In January, Alexander Feko pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and three counts of accessory to a homicide after the fact, according to Monroe County officials.

Bemis, Narena Bails, Steven Bails, and Feko will learn their sentences today.

Detroit cop suspended for telling protester to 'go back to Mexico'

A Detroit police lieutenant was suspended after telling a pro-Palestine protester "why don’t you just go back to Mexico?"

The encounter between Lt. Brandon Cole and Palestinian protester and organizer Lexis Zeidan took place during a rally on Sunday, May 19, outside the NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner at Huntington Place in Detroit – that President Joe Biden attended.

During a news conference on Monday, DPD claimed the lieutenant was commenting on Zeidan's recent trip to Mexico, which Cole saw on Instagram. The incident was captured on video, sparking outrage.

In the footage, a protester asked Cole "are you still gonna get a divorce?"

However, Detroit Police Chief James White said in a statement on Wednesday that he was "briefed on additional facts that have surfaced."

The new evidence suggests that Zeidan did not make personal statements towards Cole, White said. Instead, they were made by another unidentified person who was nearby.

Search renewed for woman missing since 1985

Nearly four decades after Cindy Louise Moore disappeared from Oakland County, the search has been renewed.

Moore was last seen leaving work at a postal processing center in Troy, near 15 Mile and John R. About 11:15 p.m. May 23, 1985. A coworker saw her about a mile away.

She was on her way to pick up her 2-year-old son in Warren from her estranged husband’s house, but she never made it there.

"We’ve solved a lot of crimes that are older than this in our cold case unit, so we never give up," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Investigators looked at the people who were closest to her.

"We know that the estranged husband at the time was certainly someone that was on the list if you will… but we don’t have any specific information tying anyone to it… obviously someone probably knows something," Bouchard said.

Families announce $2M settlement in Uvalde school shooting

On Wednesday, the families of 19 victims whose loved ones were killed or injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas announced a lawsuit against nearly 100 state police officers.

The announcement comes just days before marking two years since the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The lawsuit includes 92 Texas Department of Public Safety officials and troopers, plus former Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo and Robb Elementary principal Mandy Gutierrez.

"Qualified immunity is a detail that will be fought out in court, we feel we can beat it," Josh Koskoff, the families' attorney. "The city picked up the phone and reached out, they are also citizens of the great state of Texas."