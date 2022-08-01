Teens shot over weekend • Parking dispute leads to fatal shooting • What to know for Tuesday's election

Witnesses heard gunshots and saw someone shooting from a black SUV before a teen boy was found dead on Detroit's west side.

Police said the victim was killed around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway. He was found dead in the street.

There are no suspects in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Detroit police are also investigating a shooting over the weekend that injured two teen girls.

The girls were at a party in the area of Penrod Street and Joy Road, near the Southfield Freeway, on the city's west side around 8:30 p.m. Someone in a silver SUV drove by and fired shots, hitting the victims.

Gas prices continue to drop

Michigan gas prices fell again, though the average for an unleaded gallon of gas is still $1.04 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, the average for an unleaded gallon of gasoline is now $4.24, down 20 cents from last week. This is 76 cents less than this time last month.

A spokesperson for AAA said that this drop is despite an increase in demand. If the demand continues to increase, the price drop drivers have been seeing is expected to slow down.

Primary election guide

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for the primary election. This will be the first that Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.

It's important to note that your polling place may have changed as a result of the new districts. Find your polling place here.

Voters will decide on the governor candidates. There will also be all Michigan legislatures and the state's 13 House races.

It's not too late to register to vote. You can bring proof of residency and eligibility to your city clerk's office Monday or Tuesday to register. Not sure if you are registered? Check here.

You can also still request an absentee ballot, but you must do that by 4 p.m. Monday at your clerk's office.

Dispute over parked car leads to fatal shooting

Eight people were shot, and one has died after a dispute over a parked car turned deadly over the weekend.

Detroit police said a man was angry that someone was parked in front of his driveway in the 11600 block of Coyle Street early Sunday. The man first shot in the air then went inside, got another gun, and started shooting.

"He just came out, started shooting over across the street about 30 or 40 times," a witness told FOX 2.

A 39-year-old woman was killed. The other victims range from 19 to 40 years old.

Daily forecast

Expect thunderstorms this afternoon.

Harris to announce $1 billion to US states for flooding, extreme heat

The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.

"We know that the impacts of the climate crisis are here, and that we must invest in building resilience to protect our communities, infrastructure and economy,'' the White House said in a statement.

