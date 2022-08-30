Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan

This weekend is all about festivals!

Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Michigan State Fair

Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.

View: Michigan State Fair guide

Tickets start at $10, which includes admission to just the fair.

Ultimate admission tickets include fair entry, unlimited carnival rides, and circus performances for $42.

How to get free entry to the Michigan State Fair

Arts, Beats & Eats

Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5

Downtown Royal Oak

Arts, Beats, and Eats brings music, food, and culture to the streets of downtown Royal Oak every Labor Day Weekend.

View: Arts, Beats & Eats guide

Dozens of performers, from local acts to national bands, are slated to take the stage.

Headliners include Fitz & The Tantrums, 311, Sponge, and Flo Rida.

Admission is free until 5 p.m. Friday. After that, it's $10. On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $5 until 3 p.m. and $10 after 3 p.m.

Children younger than 3, veterans, and active duty military members, are free.

Detroit Jazz Festival

Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5

Hart Plaza in Detroit

Spend the holiday weekend enjoying jazz Downtown. The fest is free, and includes performances from many talented artists.

VIP tickets are also available.

Can't make it to the event? Watch a livestream of the music all weekend long! Find it here once the festival starts.

View the full weekend schedule here.

Festival of the Pollinators/Rumble of the Bumble

Friday, Sept. 2

Ypsilanti

Head to Washington Street in Ypsilanti from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to learn about pollinators, watch drag shows, browse local vendors, and more during the fest previously known as the Festival of the Honey Bee.

While you're there, go over to Cross Street in Depot Town for Rumble of the Bumble from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Help paint a mural, play games, watch a wrestling match, dress up for a costume contest, play games, and more.

Both events are free, though donations are appreciated.

Find more info here.

Hamtramck Labor Day Festival

Saturday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5

Joseph Campau in Hamtramck

The Hamtramck Labor Day Festival is an annual tradition featuring entertainment and activities for the whole family, including music, carnival ride, food booths, wrestling, a parade, and more.

Entry is free.

Learn more here.

Corvette Fest

Saturday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Up to 150 Corvettes will be displayed at this car show, which also includes music and a silent auction.

Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Admission is free.

Registration for Corvette owners participating in the show is $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Pre-registration closes two days before the show.