Two Macomb County men charged in Capitol Riot caught on video & took selfies, feds say

Two men from Macomb County have been charged in connection to the Capitol Riot in Washington, DC on January 6.

Robert Schornak, 39, of Roseville and Daniel Herendeen, 43, of Chesterfield Twp. have both been charged with obstructing Congress, breaking into the Capitol, and disorderly conduct, according to charges filed by federal prosecutors in Detroit.

Facebook conversations

According to information from the FBI, the two men discussed plans in late December to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington on January 6. The conversation happened in Facebook Messenger, federal officials say, when the two men said they both wanted to attend. A portion of the transcript of their conversation below was provided by the FBI:

Schornak: "Cant stay home, I would not be able to live w myself "

Herendeen: "That’s how I feel. I’m supposed to go with [redacted], but it sounds like he might back out. I heard it might be hard to get to DC. I go regardless."

Schornak: "Hard, nothing easy ever worth doing. Just call me bro"

Herendeen: "Good point! Wanna make a plan? I have next two weeks off work. Just worked every day from Thanksgiving till this Thursday."

Friends turn in suspects

The FBI said an associate of Herendeen, who has known him for years and maintained contact with him, said the two had talked about the rally and Herendeen even showed him things he planned to take with him.

The associate, identified by the FBI as 'Witness 1', said Herendeen showed him black tinted goggles, a combat styled belt, a knife, a canister of what Herendeen described as "ANTIFA spray," body armor, and a face covering depicting the American flag.

The FBI released this photo of evidence that Daniel Herendeen took with him to Washington, DC on January 6. Herendeen has been charged with obstructing Congress, breaking into the Capitol, and disorderly conduct, according to charges filed by federal

The witness said he took pictures of some of the items while at Herendeen's home.

As for Schornak, a witness also came forward who said Schornak posted on Facebook this message: "yes I was in it, front line tear gased, pepper sprayed n batoned [sic]" .

Photos at the Capitol Riot

In evidence submitted by the FBI, Herendeen and Schornak were in a photo with two other men, who authorities did not identify.

Herendeen also took a 17-second long video of himself inside the Crypt of the U.S. Capitol. The video shows the distinct columns made of brownstone with sandstone arches that support the Rotunda on the floor above, the FBI said.

The FBI agent investigating Herendeen said he was wearing several of the items that Witness 1 had shown them plus a black and white Bass Pro Shop hat.

The agent said Herendeen's Facebook page had a video with the caption "Front Line" posted on it on January 6 which included responses from other users praising him for "standing up for our American rights". The agent said the subject in the video was wearing the hat and the same clothes from the photo he took with Schornak earlier in the day.

Shortly after the agent saw the post, the video was deleted from his page, the FBI reported.

The FBI released this photo of Robert Schornack (right), taken inside the U.S. Capitol during the Riot on January 6. Schornack has been charged with obstructing Congress, breaking into the Capitol, and disorderly conduct, according to charges filed b

Schornak was also identified via a selfie posted on his Facebook account, which Witness 2 confirmed. The photo shows Schornak standing with another man who is wearing a helmet and other tactical gear.

As authorities reviewed footage from inside the Capitol, Schornak was spotted taking the selfie inside the U.S. Capitol around 2:30 p.m. on January 6.

Both men were charged on Thursday and the cases could be transferred to Washington, DC for trial.