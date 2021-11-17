Two more rescued after teen sex trafficking victim recovered by MSP, suspect arrested

Michigan State Police said on Wednesday that they arrested one suspect and recovered two adult victims of human trafficking connected to the rescue of a teen on Tuesday in Detroit.

A 15-year-old was rescued early Tuesday morning during a traffic stop at the border of Detroit and Warren when MSP stopped a black Dodge Charger for speeding. The driver was a girl who was reported missing in September from Jackson County and was considered a runaway.

As police were bringing her back to their post to arrange a pickup by her guardian, they learned the driver believed she may be pregnant and a victim of sex trafficking.

RELATED: Teen sex trafficking victim located during traffic stop in Metro Detroit, Michigan State Police say

On Wednesday, MSP updated the investigation and said they had executed multiple search warrants connected to the 15-year-old's case. During the search, they recovered two other adult victims of trafficking in Detroit and Highland Park.

One suspect was also arrested and police are still investigating.

MSP has not released more details about the case or the name of the suspect at this time.

Advertisement

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have identified someone you think may need help, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at: 888-373-7888, or text 233733.