UPDATE: 33-year-old driver in stable condition after crashing into Detroit home

By Fox 2 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit Police say a 33-year-old woman was arrested and released to a local hospital after crashing into a home on Detroits' eastside. 

Dramatic car crash through Detroit house on the east side off Chalmers

A wild scene at Chalmers and Scripps on the city's east side Friday night.

According to police, the female diver was in a 2011 Honda Accord when she crashed into a home in the 14400 black of Scripps around 5:23 pm on Friday.

The homeowner, a 63-year-old man, was inside the home during the crash but was uninjured, said police. 

The driver was listed in stable condition, and police say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the incident. 

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. 