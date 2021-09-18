UPDATE: 33-year-old driver in stable condition after crashing into Detroit home

article

Detroit Police say a 33-year-old woman was arrested and released to a local hospital after crashing into a home on Detroits' eastside.

RELATED: Speeding car crashes into - and through house on Detroit's east side

According to police, the female diver was in a 2011 Honda Accord when she crashed into a home in the 14400 black of Scripps around 5:23 pm on Friday.

The homeowner, a 63-year-old man, was inside the home during the crash but was uninjured, said police.

The driver was listed in stable condition, and police say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the incident.

Advertisement

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.