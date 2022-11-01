Updates from Roseville murder investigation • Another winning Powerball ticket in Michigan • RSV cases rise

There is a picture and document that says Roseville police has made an arrest on murder charges of the person of interest. The man appears to be the driver of a truck that had a body in the flatbed following a crash.

While no official announcement has been made by the authorities yet, Justin Omans is in a desperate search for answers.

He says police in Roseville told him the body of a woman found in the bed of a pickup truck last week was his mother, who he identified as 62-year-old Gabrielle Seitz. That pickup had just crashed into another vehicle.

But police say it wasn't the crash that killed her.

"In the last few days it's been horrible. It's been a nightmare," he said. "Couldn't sleep. Just crying constantly."

Investigators say Seitz was already dead. Omans has no idea why or how.

"I'm like, oh my gosh like why?" he said. "This is not supposed to happen to her. Not like this."

Police say they found the body after first working what appeared to be a simple traffic crash at Common and Hayes roads.

When they found the body in the back…they started asking questions. But the driver of the pick-up took off after the crash, according to investigators.

They put pictures out there, calling him a person of interest in a suspicious death and asking for information to help find him.

Gabrielle Seitz, left, was found dead in the pickup truck driven by the man seen on the right, Roseville police say.

"It's been horrible, with my family with my fiancé," Omans said. "She's been taking it the hardest because they were best friends."

On Friday a friend of Seitz told FOX 2 they recognized the person of interest as someone who lived with her - until Seitz kicked him out for allegedly being abusive.

But Justin Omans says she wasn't living with anyone.

"I have no idea who that kid is," he said. "No one doesn't know who that kid is. I know someone probably does, out there that knows him, but personally, not me."

Police are calling it a suspicious death and say there will be a full update tomorrow.

The cause of death has not yet been released.

RSV cases climbing in Metro Detroit hospitals

Hospitals across the country - including in Metro Detroit - are seeing a surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection. "It can be thought of as almost a common cold virus," said Dr. Matthew Denenberg. "The problem is, it comes on and it can affect a lot of people really fast, which is what it's doing this year."

All three Beaumont hospitals with pediatric units are dealing with a record number of RSV cases among children. There is a shortage of nurses and respiratory therapists at hospitals everywhere dealing with RSV.

"At any given time, we're holding seven to 19 children in our emergency departments, waiting for beds in the hospital," Denenberg said. Doctors are stressing that they will never turn anyone away, but they're asking parents to be patient as they work to make more room for pediatric patients.

Experts say that about 20 percent of people who contract RSV get seriously ill. Young children and elderly adults are particularly at risk. It's into clear what is driving the current surge in cases, but theories from medical experts have them eying the social distancing and hygiene practices of the last few years as to why cases initially dropped.

Harbaugh wants 'serious consequences' after Michigan-MSU tunnel attack

More details spilling out from the fight between football players after the UM-MSU game show a brawl between at least 10 Spartans and two Wolverines in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. Four MSU players were suspended following the fight - but Michigan's head coach says an apology won't be enough.

"I’m coming from this as a perspective of a parent. These young men are entrusted to me by their families and to our program. We have the responsibility to each player to treat them like our own," said Jim Harbaugh.

Mel Tucker said the suspensions will remain until an investigation is complete. He also said that the team was cooperating with police. More videos that have come out of incident show a couple U-M players head into the locker room with Michigan State. Another video shows a Spartan striking a Wolverine player with his helmet.

At least one Wolverine involved in the incident has hired an attorney.

Fallout grows from UM-MSU tunnel fight

Karamo files lawsuit against Detroit over election systems

In a new lawsuit, Michigan Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo is alleging voting corruption in Detroit. She filed the suit against Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and the City of Detroit Board of Election Inspectors.

The SOS candidate alleges that illegal ballots are a problem in the city, saying that the potential for fraud is created because the ballots that are counted are not being secured. Election officials with the city of Detroit did not respond to requests for comment.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson called the suit "egregious." Conspiracy theories about Detroit's ballot-counting processes circulated during the 2020 race when poll watchers and other citizens congregated outside what was formally known as the TCF Center where they alleged voter fraud was underway.

There is no proof that any vote counting practices in the center were illegitimate.

Here is more on Karamo's lawsuit.

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night.

The $1 million ticket is not the first to be sold during this series of Powerball lottery drawings. The jackpot has since climbed to $1.2 billion and the next drawing is on Wednesday. The ticket was sold in Traverse City at 626 W Front Street.

There were two other $1 million ticket holders that won in Michigan during the previous drawing - including one in Redford. The winning numbers last night were 13-19-36-39-59. The Powerball number was 13.

To win a million-dollar ticket, Powerball players need to match the numbers on all five white balls that are drawn. The next drawing is Wednesday, at 10:59 p.m.

Find more Michigan lottery news here.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Balmy is the term to describe the slightly-warmer temperatures greeting Metro Detroit residents this morning after a better-than-expected Trick-or-Treat session last night. And temperatures will only improve into unseasonably warm conditions with 60s and 70s expected.

What else we're watching

There were no injuries reported after a Burger King in the city of Warren burned down. The restaurant is a total loss after the blaze tore through the Groesbeck and Eight Mile Road location. Roseville police declined to confirm any arrests in the case of a dead woman whose body was found in the bed of a pickup truck during a crash investigation last week - however, court records show a 19-year-old was arrested. Geoffrey Fieger, the attorney representing the family of the man shot by Detroit police while in the midst of a mental health crisis, has sued the department for $50 million. It's the latest in a string of high profile police killings. Belle Isle Park's conservatory will go through the final phase of its $10 million renovations when it closes on Nov. 14. The work will complete when the upper 60 feet of the dome is revitalized. The outdoor gardens will reopen in May 2023 and the conservatory will reopen in May 2024. Don't veer for deer! That's the latest alert from AAA as deer begin to show themselves ahead of hunting season in the winter.

Hollywood hits delete: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover sends celebrities to different social media platforms

Sara Bareilles revealed she was leaving Twitter amid Hollywood backlash following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform just days before. "Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out," the Grammy award-winning artist wrote Sunday morning. "See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me."

Bareilles joined a chorus of celebrities leaving Twitter following the SpaceX billionaire finally acquiring the site and becoming CEO after finalizing a $44 billion takeover Thursday.

Bareilles, known for her 2007 debut hit "Love Song" and writing Broadway's adaptation of "Waitress," joined a few power players leaving the site. The Tesla CEO finally closed his acquisition of Twitter Thursday, and under the agreement, took the company private at $54.20 per share.