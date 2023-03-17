Video refutes police beating claim • CPL holder shoots robber • Video shows Dearborn PD lobby shooting

In a lawsuit, a man is claiming Detroit police beat him. However, police have the body cam footage that says otherwise.

Samuel McCray and his attorney Maurice Davis say that it happened at a gas station on Telegraph and Seven Mile when police were called for a fight between McCray and another person.

"None of the scars you see are from the other individual, they all came from the officers," Davis said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said that's untrue and provided video to prove it.

"The moment officers arrived, you can see that the complainant has already been assaulted for 10 minutes - and violently assaulted," White said.

The chief says McCray antagonizes on and off for 10 minutes before officers are called.

"When the officers arrive, they are witnessing an assault, that is an arrestable offense," White said. "Our officers did nothing wrong in this instance, absolutely nothing wrong."

CPL holder shoots suspect during robbery

When a suspect tried to hold up two men outside a Detroit liquor store, one of the victims pulled out a gun and shot him.

According to a court filing, Joshua Fordham approached the victims in the parking lot of Carmen’s Delicatessen just after 9:50 p.m. Feb. 8. Fordham was armed with a handgun when he told one of the victims to give him everything, or he would shoot the other victim, authorities said.

The man complied by handing over his wallet, and Fordham started patting him down. However, as this was happening, he pulled out a gun and shot Fordham in the chest.

Fordham, who is a felon with previous convictions for armed robbery and firearms violations, is now charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

13-year-old killed in Detroit

A 13-year-old was killed and another teen was hurt in a shooting Thursday in Detroit.

The shooting happened in the 13900 block of Frankfort just before 5 p.m.

"Two teens standing in front of a home, they were approached by two suspects armed with weapons," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "They fired shots striking both. The 13-year-old is deceased, the 17 (or) 18-year-old looks like he is going to make it."

Police are now looking for the suspects, who are also teens. White said the incident was not random, but he is not sure if the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud or something else.

Dearborn police release video of man shot in department lobby

Video released Thursday shows the moment a man was shot and killed in the Dearborn Police Department lobby after pointing a gun at an officer.

Ali Naji, 33, was killed on Dec. 18, 2022, after he entered the lobby of the police station and pointed a gun at an officer behind the desk, and pulled the trigger. The gun, however, malfunctioned or jammed and a Dearborn officer shot Naji.

The officer was behind a bullet-resistant window in the front desk of the police station. When Naji walked in, the officer stepped back and then, as Naji pulled out his gun, the officer pulled his own weapon, shooting Naji multiple times.

The Wayne County Prosecutor determined that no charges will be filed against the officer, saying Naji posed an immediate threat.

Former DPD officer gets prison for taking towing bribes

A former Detroit police officer received a 27-month prison sentence for his role in a towing scandal.

Daniel Vickers, 54, of Livonia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bribery last year.

Authorities say Vickers conspired with former Detroit police lieutenant John F. Kennedy to commit bribery by accepting money and other items of value in exchange for Kennedy using and promising to use his influence as a supervisor to persuade other officers to make tow referrals to a towing company. Kennedy pleaded guilty to the bribery conspiracy in August 2022, and he will be sentenced on April 18, 2023.

Mild temperatures Friday morning drop as the rain moves out and the wind moves in.

Pilot program begins for bulletproof shelter inside Alabama classroom

An Alabama elementary school will be participating in a pilot program for a bulletproof pullout shelter inside classrooms which would be used in the event of a potential shooting incident.

West Elementary School in Cullman, Alabama, has been chosen to be the guinea pig of KT Solutions’ Rapid Access Safe Room (RASR) which is a collapsible shelter that can lie flat against the wall of any classroom.

But if needed, the RASR can be pulled out and expanded to create a bulletproof shelter. Once the door is secured, no one can access it from the outside.