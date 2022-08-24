Vigil for accidental shooting victim • Human smuggling attempt in Port Huron • More water main repair delays

On Tuesday evening candles were lit, and balloons were sent skyward amid prayers and tears.

Detroit’s Oakfield Street united to remember the precious life of 5-year-old Carlin, who died after Detroit police say he got a hold of an unsecured gun - and shot himself in the face Monday night.

"Oh my God, I was crying earlier today, uncontrollably," said Kimberly Story who tried to save the boy. "It’s just so heart-wrenching. We haven’t had any sleep since yesterday, since last night. Since it happened. But we just wanted to come together and show our support, with the block and the community, and just say farewell to little Carlin McDaniel."

Darrell and Kimberly Story say they rushed the little boy to the hospital after being woken up by the boy's uncle on their front porch, holding the bleeding child and desperate for help.

"It’s not about us taking the baby to the hospital," Darrell said. "It’s not about that. It’s about doing what is the right thing to do. And we are just so appreciative to this community for the people, for the prayers, for the acknowledgment. And I thank God Almighty for giving us the strength. We were sleeping and He said, 'Get up and take that child to emergency.'"

Doctors pronounced the little one dead at the hospital. Detroit police are now seeking charges against the 29-year-old uncle who was allegedly playing video games and drinking on another floor of the home, when the shooting happened, according to police.

But tonight on Detroit's northwest side, the focus was on Carlin’s memory.

"We want to just celebrate his life," said Darrell. "We want to acknowledge the fact that these travesties in our community are uncalled for, but we’re not going to let this stop us. We’re going to come together."

Detroit police say this year there have been more than 50 shootings involving children in the city so far this year, and 10 that were fatal. DPD offers free gunlocks.

Charges have not been filed against the uncle yet, but they may be in the works as the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office reviews the details of the case and the Detroit police investigation continues.

More delays in GLWA water main repairs

The timeline to repair a large water main break is being reviewed because the delivery of pipe that is needed is delayed. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, 48-feet of 120-inch pipe ordered last week will be delivered between Thursday and Saturday. It was supposed to be delivered Tuesday.

The GLWA said Aug. 16 that the fix would be done by Sept. 3, but the delay may change that. The village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township are all still under boil water advisories until further notice.

A business in Greenwood and an industrial park in Romeo are also still under the boil water advisory.

The break has prompted a State of Emergency to be declared for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties.

Human smuggling attempt with jet ski in Port Huron

Five people were arrested over the weekend after a jet ski was used to bring migrants into the United States from Canada. According to Customs and Border Patrol, a jet ski was seen leaving Canada and crossing the border on the St. Clair River on Saturday.

Agents flying around the Blue Water Bridge watched the jet ski stop near Port Huron. Two people got off the jet ski, while it returned to Canada. CBP said the two people got into a vehicle. Agents stopped the vehicle and arrested a 39-year-old U.S. citizen who was driving, as well as the migrants – 34- and 35-year-old men from Brazil.

According to authorities, the men admitted to illegally crossing the border. Shortly after, the same jet ski was seen returning to the U.S. A 47-year-old man and 44-year-old woman who got off the jet ski were stopped. According to CBP, they were also Brazilian nationals, and admitted to crossing the border illegally. They were arrested.

Authorities are seeking illegal entry into the U.S. charges against the migrants, while the driver of the vehicle who picked the first pair up was charged with unlawful transportation.

Detroit Pit Crew seeing greatest need in years

It never ends at Apaws Animal Hospital, who partners with Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue. But even Theresa Sumpter admits they've had a busy last few weeks. "In the last 30 days we have picked up 56 dogs that needed severe medical care and help," she said.

Sumpter says their specialty is the worst of the worst, and this summer has been the worst in a decade. She says that so many dogs have been dumped. Dogs come in shot or neglected or burned.

That includes Justice, who was found with a leash wrapped and embedded in his neck. "This took about 6 months to get that embedded in the neck...it was so bad it exposed the trachea," she said. He didn’t survive surgery – and now, possible charges against the owner who let him wither away in a backyard in Detroit.

On top of these cases, are the most parvo puppies this rescue has seen. Parvo is a very contagious life-threatening virus. "The average parvo puppy for us costs (between) $3,000 to $5,000," Theresa said.

18-year-old recovering from gunshot after fight escalates in Detroit

An 18-year-old woman is recovering at a hospital after she was struck by gunfire during an incident on Detroit's west side Tuesday night. The gunshots came after a fight had escalated in a typically calm subdivision.

Detroit police were dispatched to Curtis Street near Lenore which is close to Telegraph around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to law enforcement, two groups had gathered at the location before an argument broke out. The argument turned physical and then violent when someone began firing.

An 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, where she is recovering. "This neighborhood is relatively quiet and there's not a lot of activity here," said Cmdr Brian Harris. "Quiet neighborhood."

Police are still working ot understand what the fight was about or how many were involved in the fight.

Daily Forecast

The weather will be nice Wednesday just like it has been the past few days. The soonest any noticeable rain may arrive is Thursday. Temperatures will hit the upper-80s today before descending the next few days.

What else we're watching

Michigan State University researchers have created an interesting new bit of green energy: a wind turbine material that can be recycled into new turbine blades or a variety of other products like countertops, car taillights, diapers, and even gummy bears. Seriously The Attorney General will announce the office's findings in a public integrity case involving the use of force by police in East Lansing and Ogemaw County. Police abuse cases continue to make news with recent charging decisions against police involving Brianna Taylor's death and Rayshard Brooks death. An eyesight foundation is providing 200 patients in Detroit with free eye exams and glasses. The beneficiaries were pre-selected, OneSightEssilorLuxottica says. The Detroit Free Press is reporting the terms of an agreement over the Hudson site's next construction project have been tweaked. The changes raise the level of future state income tax and state withholding tax can be captured from Bedrock's properties. They will be 100% instead of 50%. Turbulence may be on the way for the Lt. Gov's nominating process this weekend. Tudor Dixon's running mate Shane Hernandez needs the blessing of Republican delegates. But Ralph Rebrandt, a former candidate for governor says he will push for the nomination.

Biden to make long-awaited student loan debt announcement on Wednesday, reports say

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan.

Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's intended announcement ahead of time.

The precise details of Biden’s plan, which will include an income cap limiting the forgiveness to only those earning less than $125,000 a year, were being kept to an unusually small circle within the Biden administration and were still not finalized on the eve of the announcement.